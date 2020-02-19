Contributor Log In/Sign Up
This book is a road map to a new way of living not in the moment, but to exist in a state of perpetual happiness

Spirituality is meant to bring about harmony and peace. But the diversity of our philosophies, beliefs, concepts, and views about the soul often leads to confusion. To reconcile the noise that clouds spirituality, Michael Singer combines accounts of his own life journey to enlightenment - from his years as a hippie-loner to his success as a computer program engineer to his work in spiritual and humanitarian efforts.

The Untethered Soul by Michael Singer 

  • Who are you really?
  • How would it feel to be freed from your shortcomings and to go beyond your own limitations?
  • What can you do every day to find that inner peace and freedom?
  • How would it feel to be freed from your inadequacies and to push yourself beyond your own limits?

The Untethered Soul offers simple but deeply intuitive answers to these questions. Whether you are exploring your inner space for the first time or have chosen to dedicate your life to this intimate journey, this book will transform your relationship with yourself and the world around you. The boom first draws your attention to your relationship with your thoughts and emotions to help you discover the source and fluctuations of your inner energy. It then explores what you can do to free yourself from the thoughts, emotions and energy patterns that limit your consciousness. Finally, with perfect clarity, this then opens the door to a life lived in the freedom of your innermost being.

Using the knowledge of the ancient spiritual traditions of East and West, Michael A. Singer shows how to free oneself from the tyranny of the mind and abandon thoughts, beliefs and emotions that sabotage our happiness and self-realization. With clear and accessible ideas, the untamed soul presents teachings and practices for you to establish a deep connection with yourself, understand your role in the world and take responsibility for your choices. the result is a state of presence and heightened awareness, where every moment is lived with more energy, intention and joy.

Throughout, the book maintains a light and engaging tone, free from heavy dogma and prescriptive religious references. The easy exercises that figure in each chapter help readers experience the ideas that he presents. It is my go-to book for centring and grounding myself and I encourage you to as well as your tranquillity will no longer depend on external circumstances or the voice in your head. And so you will no longer be at the mercy of your thoughts and will reach the deepest of freedoms: the freedom of the soul.

Visit www.untetheredsoul.com for more information.

    Sunita Sehmi, Executive Leadership Coach I Safety Inclusion & Belonging Advisor I Content Writer at Thrive Global I Author of How To Get Out Of Your Own Way at Walk The Talk

    Sunita is the founder of Walk The Talk, where she provides executive coaching and D&I consulting services to global companies and NGOs. She is Indian, British and Swiss. In her free time, Sunita is a pro-bono mentor for the Richard Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship and a volunteer at the Hospice La Maison De Tara. Sunita is also the author of How To Get Out Of Your Own Way Available on Amazon.

