Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Thinking has Overtaken as if it is the Total Field

All doing, thinking is neurological, physiological process. The assertions - ‘I am thinking, I am doing’ are simply the words to communicate.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Sarangpur Botanical Garden
Sarangpur Botanical Garden

‘What you face’ or ‘what is happening’ is not under your control-this is simple to understand. Realisation happens when you notice that what you ‘feel’, ‘experience’ is also not under your control.

All doing, thinking is neurological, physiological process. The assertions – ‘I am thinking, I am doing’ are simply the words to communicate.

‘I’ can refer to anything; can describe anything (‘I’ as subject and something or other as object). This is the process of thinking. Now ‘I’ comes under the illusion as if it is the source of thinking, source of movements. Can you see that ‘I’ itself arises as a thought?

Pick a pen. A whole set of physiological and neurological movements are involved. Now the thinking – I have picked the pen – is expression through words.
Thinking arises to explain. This is the limit of thinking.
The actual movements – physiological and neurological happen.
Put your hand in cold water. There is feeling in the body and brain. Now thought can express this feeling, it is not this feeling.

When you can see that thought is only an expression of what is being experienced-you begin to see that thought is not the controller of impulses and movements in your body and brain. This suddenly transforms your whole experiencing structure. Now there is no escape from what is being experienced. Thought is not able to coin any relief, consolation as an escape from what is being experienced. You enter into a new dimension.

Thinking (under the illusion) has overtaken as if it is the Total Field.

When you are hungry, only one thought that of food is there. When food goes inside the body and the processing starts, brain becomes ready for its function, that is, thoughts start generating. Including the thought of ‘you’, God, soul, creation. Thoughts arise because of life energy.  The secret, the origin is in this energy and not what thoughts depict.

Senses see, touch, listen and so on, breathing in and out is going on, there is memory and imagination and thoughts arising in the mind. The (field of senses) and the field of (memory, imagination, thinking) is the Total Field. Thinking is not the Total Field.

You begin to see automation.

    Y V Chawla, Author at Fundamental Expressions

    Created Fundamental Expressions in 2006.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Elannah Cramer of ‘The Cookie Department’: “Developing new tools — Working In Harmony With Sensitivity”

    by Phil La Duke
    Community//

    Simply Consciousness: An Interview with Tom Kenyon

    by Claudia Navone
    Prostock-studio/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    The 90-Second Rule Helps You Keep Your Cool In Uncertain Times

    by Bryan Robinson, Ph.D.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.