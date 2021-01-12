Thinking has Overtaken as if it is the Total Field

‘What you face’ or ‘what is happening’ is not under your control-this is simple to understand. Realisation happens when you notice that what you ‘feel’, ‘experience’ is also not under your control.

All doing, thinking is neurological, physiological process. The assertions – ‘I am thinking, I am doing’ are simply the words to communicate.

‘I’ can refer to anything; can describe anything (‘I’ as subject and something or other as object). This is the process of thinking. Now ‘I’ comes under the illusion as if it is the source of thinking, source of movements. Can you see that ‘I’ itself arises as a thought?

Pick a pen. A whole set of physiological and neurological movements are involved. Now the thinking – I have picked the pen – is expression through words.

Thinking arises to explain. This is the limit of thinking.

The actual movements – physiological and neurological happen.

Put your hand in cold water. There is feeling in the body and brain. Now thought can express this feeling, it is not this feeling.

When you can see that thought is only an expression of what is being experienced-you begin to see that thought is not the controller of impulses and movements in your body and brain. This suddenly transforms your whole experiencing structure. Now there is no escape from what is being experienced. Thought is not able to coin any relief, consolation as an escape from what is being experienced. You enter into a new dimension.

Thinking (under the illusion) has overtaken as if it is the Total Field.

When you are hungry, only one thought that of food is there. When food goes inside the body and the processing starts, brain becomes ready for its function, that is, thoughts start generating. Including the thought of ‘you’, God, soul, creation. Thoughts arise because of life energy. The secret, the origin is in this energy and not what thoughts depict.

Senses see, touch, listen and so on, breathing in and out is going on, there is memory and imagination and thoughts arising in the mind. The (field of senses) and the field of (memory, imagination, thinking) is the Total Field. Thinking is not the Total Field.

You begin to see automation.