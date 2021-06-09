Thinking Big Can Help You Reach Greater Heights – Arun Sankar Rajendran

For businesses to succeed, it requires something unique – something that lets their business grow instead of the hundreds of competitors that also are trying to increase their market share. This is where Arun Sankar Rajendran comes into the picture. When he enters a new business, he says his approach is to first think through long-term solutions and then boil them down to short-term solutions. This way, he always has the bigger picture in mind while also being able to deliver short-term step-by-step solutions for the business to follow.

You’ve probably heard the saying “If you’re not growing, you’re dying.” That’s because the world is in constant flux. If you stand still for too long, you’ll be left behind.

“The entrepreneur in us sees opportunities everywhere we look, but many people see only problems everywhere they look. The entrepreneur in us is more concerned with discriminating between opportunities than he or she is with failing to see the opportunities.”

Arun Sankar Rajendran says growth is a risky but necessary procedure for startups to survive. When we look at people like Tony Robbins and Oprah Winfrey, we marvel at their success and often only dream of reaching the level they are at. How did they get that far? What did they do differently? t wasn’t luck nor were they born with a silver spoon in their mouth. On the contrary, they both came from poverty and struggled growing up.

They had dreams, worked hard, persevered and consistently maintained a “think big” attitude. That’s it, that’s all. Now I get that not everyone necessarily is looking to reach that level of fame and fortune, but you can see how thinking big can completely change your life.

To me the ability to ‘Think BIG’ is one of the cornerstones of extreme success. But what is it? And how can we do it? ‘Thinking big’ means being able to dream and visualise what you can achieve on an audacious scale: with no limits on your thinking. It is about being open-minded, positive, creative and seeing opportunity in the big picture said Arun Sankar Rajendran

If you choose to stay in your comfort zone and not fail often you will experience linear growth — you’ll just grow old. But, if you do choose to fail, recover and leverage it to learn to grow your mindset then you’ll accelerate your learning and grow exponentially. Nobody said being a successful entrepreneur was going to be an easy road. The earlier you get comfortable with the harsh truths of entrepreneurship, the sooner you’ll be on the path to business success he quoted.