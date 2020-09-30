Thinking About Starting Your Own Company? Don’t Let Anyone Tell You You’re Too Young

At 16, Jared realized he wanted to change the world. He saw the incredible power social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter wield. And like a great chess master, he saw 20 moves ahead. He combined this drive and commitment with his savant-like understanding of social media and voila, Scope Marketing was born.

A Different Kind of Marketing Agency

Inspired by Grant Cordone, bestselling author, renowned speaker, and international social media influencer, Jared is on a personal mission to impact the world. He’s already revolutionizing the marketing industry.

As we might expect from a CEO like Jared, Scope Marketing is not your average marketing agency. Whereas most traditional marketing agencies are slow, disorganized, and use your money to run their own experiments (not to mention, pay for the office espresso machine), Scope flips the script.

Jared puts his money where his mouth is running his own online training business that consistently generates 4x, 5x, and even 7x returns on ad spend (ROAS). He then takes what he learns and uses it to get results for his clients.

All of Jared’s recommendations are field tested and results-driven, so clients know what to expect.

While most agencies spend 30 days onboarding, Scope’s process takes 60 minutes.

But it’s Jared’s track record that really speaks for itself. Scope Marketing works with some of the biggest brands in the world including Alphalete Athletics, Dream Vessels, Anytime Fitness and gets returns these clients have never seen before. All of this allows Scope to make and keep promises no other agency can.

For brands that want to become THE authority in their field, Jared and his completely remote team are hyper-focused on pushing industry standards and helping them realize their goals. Other agencies literally come to Scope for advice.

What’s Jared’s Secret to Success?

If you ask Jared the secret to his success, he’ll tell you quite simply, “I don’t believe the hype.” When entrepreneurs refuse to believe the negative labels and limiting beliefs created by others, that’s when they find wild success. Our own minds can be both our best friend and our worst enemy as business owners. We’re free to tell ourselves any story we want. So why not choose to tell a story with the happiest ending we can imagine.

“You know how people like to say, ‘there are no overnight success stories’? Well, that’s just hype,” says Jared. “How many 16-year-olds go out and get an internship with Willson Media? How many 18-year-olds scale 7-figure e-commerce brands? Everything that’s never been done before seems impossible until someone breaks through those artificial walls and ceilings. I simply asked the question, ‘why shouldn’t it be me?’”

It has been Jared, indeed.

As a young boy growing up in New Jersey with a speech impediment, Jared couldn’t have imagined where he’d end up today. But his entrepreneurial family taught him the value of hard work and discipline. Learning to overcome the speech issues, showed Jared that no matter how long the race, if you just keep on running, you’ll get to the end. This life lesson gave him the confidence to teach himself everything he needed to know.

“I want every young kid growing up in America to know the only person who gets to write your life story is you. Don’t let anyone else tell you what’s impossible.”

At 16, Jared Curry read Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and it changed his life. Now, Jared is changing the face of eComm marketing. As CEO of Scope Marketing, Jared oversees a team of completely remote digital marketing geniuses. Ecomm business owners: Click to learn more about Jared’s Blackhawk System.