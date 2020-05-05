Think You Don’t Have Enough Time To Practice Visualisation?

Using Visualisation for Success in Less Than 30 Minutes a Day!

You have big desires in your life. You’ve even heard visualisation is the key to reaching those desires. But you still hold back. Why? The most common reason: you don’t have enough time.

Well, who has enough time? Just about everyone at some point in their life feels like they don’t have enough time to get the things done they want to. Between work projects, family obligations, the need for a social life, and a little thing called ‘sleep,’ the day tends to slip past without exactly giving you extra hours in the day to use on something so time-consuming as visualisation.

Right?

Hold up there! In truth, you can use visualisation for success in less than 30 minutes a day! Read on to find out how:

Start Out Relaxed

Anytime you’re jittery or anxious, you’re not going to get things done effectively. It’s better to start already relaxed. This is why, for optimal visualisation, you start with some deep breathing to calm yourself. This sets you up for success right at the start. Still, having trouble? A short round of meditation might work better.

Stay Fixed in Reality

Visualisation, which requires a lot of interpretation, is only going to take up more time than you have. So, lose the fantastic imagery and stick with what you know. For example, if you’re concentrating on your work life, picture your office and coworkers as they are. Turning them into woodland creatures in a vast jungle is only going to complicate matters unnecessarily.

Focus on What You’re Doing

Most visualisation puts all the concentration on the desire achieved. While this looks wonderful, it can require more time to work in the long run. Instead, spend less time on the conclusion and more on the journey itself. How are you trying to get there? What are you doing now? What steps need to follow? By using visualisation as a roadmap, you’re going to find you save time in the visualisation itself, and in the application of the visualisation later.

Use All Your Senses

Here’s where you want to put in the bulk of your visualisation time. Layer in every one of your senses when creating your imagery. You want to feel, touch, taste, and hear the experience as well as see it. Why? Again, this is where the power of the visualisation comes from. Making as complete a picture as possible leads toward faster success in the long run.

Using these steps, set a timer, and don’t let yourself go beyond 30 minutes a day. As you grow more accustomed to the process, it might even take a little less time. The nice thing? These steps are designed to arrive at your highest desires faster, too, leaving you with more time for all those other desires you have, like sleep.