Think Success – Be Success

It's all in the power of the mind...

Do you want to be successful?

Do you want to achieve your goals?

If so, then you have be the success that you want to achieve. You have to utilise the power of your mind and steer it in the direction where success lies.

Success is not an outside goal. Success comes from within. It comes from how you perceive yourself to be. Who you are right now.

Your perception of your current life is success or it is failure. You choose.

Success is in you. Everyday you wake up and breathe your first breath, that’s success in being alive.

The ability to have food on your table and water to drink, these are things that make you successful.

Now I know you are probably thinking – yes these are good, but the success I want is more than this.

I totally understand and you deserve to achieve success in the big things. But you have to think of success 24/7. You have to see the success in everything, even the small daily things, before it can manifest in your life.

When you come from the place of thinking success every day, you begin to view life on a different scale. You begin to act differently and you see the expansion of life and the opportunities it brings more so and therefore become more action orientated, which moves you even closer to your goal.

Let success ooze out of your entire being. Capture it in every moment, in the small things and in the big things.

Success is never just the end result. It is available to you every day of your life. It has always been a part of you, you just have to see it as so and think it as so.

So my message to you is – be the success that you are. Breathe in the success that is available to you and think success daily.

For that which you focus on you attract even more.

Coach Rita Hurry, Arts & Entertainment Industry Coach at RIME Entertainment

RITA’S MISSION: To help individuals in the Creative Arts, Media, Music and Film Industry, believe in their dreams and never give up on making them come true. Making the impossible - I'm Possible.

Rita began Life Coaching in 2003 and has never looked back since. She is a great believer in Personal Development and Mindfulness work whether it is practically or spiritually.

Rita is a Subject Matter Expert in Law of Attraction & Flow Coaching, Mindfulness & Meditation, Business as well as Nirvana Fitness and Energy Healing.

 

Coach Rita was awarded Best Law Of Attraction Coach in 2015.

Rita offers different styles of coaching depending on what is needed and believe that with her extensive knowledge and training in this area, she can adapt to support individuals through their personal journey. She builds great rapport with her clients and uses different styles that enable her clients to take action and obtain a positive result.

Rita has coached many clients across different professions. For example, CEOs and Entrepreneurs; Casting Agents; Actors; Singers; Musicians; Authors; Artists; DJs; and so many more across the globe and nationwide, including those working in the education industry.

Along with her coaching expertise, Rita also runs Flow Coaching Workshops to help companies combat stress in the work place, Breath Right - Live Long Workshops and Meditation sessions for corporate companies in London.

In September 2017, Rita published her first book - Law of Attraction Living: The Foundation, which is the first part of a 3 part series helping people successfully master Law of Attraction practices in their life. The second in the series Law of Attraction Living: The Core is out now and both are available on Amazon - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Coach-Rita-Hurry/e/B075CM139T/ref=ntt_dp_epwbk_0

Rita also hosted the radio show 'Your Missing Link to the Law of Attraction'. This show inspired listeners to follow their dreams and focused on building their self-esteem. This also led to her being interviewed by others as well as winning a coaching award in 2015 shortly after.

Since her media experience Rita currently co-hosts and co-produces an online Interview Show called RIME Entertainment Showcase where she and her co-host interview people from all over the globe who have overcome hurdles in life and are now fulfilling and living their dream. This show aims to inspire, empower and motivate people to believe in themselves and make their dream a reality.

 

She is also the co-founder of RIME Entertainment.

 

 

 

