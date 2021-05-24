Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Think before you snooze…

You Snooze, You Lose...!!!

Everyday morning with the closed or half opened eyes we will search for the mobile to snooze the alarm. We’ll keep snoozing, sometimes we stop the alarm clock and sleep again. Then we will regret for it later.. This is the story of everyone, everyday !!

The one who win the battle in the bed surely win in their life.. Meaning who is waking up immediately after alarm rings up, they will surely win in their life. Because that is the hardest part in everyone’s day. Though it is hard surely it will reward you more than you expects. If you have the determination to wake up immediately, have the same determination to reach your goals, achieve goals and win in your life & career.

When we lose an hour or two in the morning, we have to run for the whole day in search of the time we lost in the morning. Better realise the worth of waking up in the early morning and enjoy the extra hours in hand to finish off your works you want to do.. Many successful people are early risers those who never snooze the alarm.

Wake up curiously, wake up with an excitement what you are going achieve today, what the best you are going to do today. Don’t hesitate to wake up, don’t feel lazy, unhappy when your alarm rings up..

Never hit the snooze button.. When you give up on your very first assignment of the day, never expect the day to be better

– Abhishek .R

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

