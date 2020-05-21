Things You Should Tell Yourself if you want to Succeed by Marilyne Nix

Marilyne NIx, a 6-figure entrepreneur, and a social media influencer shares the things that one should always tell themselves that would greatly help them begin and continue their journey to success.

1. I can and I am capable.

People who are just starting mostly have doubts about themselves. They mostly thought that perhaps they can’t do it, or their skills and knowledge aren’t enough, and they have a fear of failing. Fear of failure, including the inability to reclaim your forward momentum after a setback, is one of the greatest obstacles to success.

We all have fears, but if we habitually make fear-based decisions, we will never reach our full potential. No one started knowing everything about success. At some point in their journey, they experience failure, but they never let that failure stop them. If you want to succeed you just have to believe that you are capable of doing it.

Yes, overcoming fear is never easy that you can just do it overnight. But don’t let it stop you. Start even if you have that fear and eventually you’ll be surprised that you aren’t scared anymore. No matter what it is that you are going to do, start by telling yourself that you can do it and believe it will all your heart.

2. Stop making excuses.

Some people have the skills and the resources, all they need to do is start reaching for their goals, but most of them never even tried to start. Everyone has dreams, but many people have excuses for why their dreams are impossible. Highly successful people don’t think this way. They instead focus on overcoming obstacles and being proactive.

If you keep on making excuses you will never be where you wanted to be. Whenever you are going to start something and suddenly many excuses popped out of your mind, tell yourself “Stop making excuses!”.

3. I deserve a brighter future.

Whatever your dream might be, begin by reminding yourself that you deserve a brighter future, and then invest in yourself by giving your all to you. Never think that because of some things you are insecure about, you will think that you don’t deserve to be someone at the top. Success never discriminates. You can be successful if you want to no matter what circumstances you have, claim it.

4. I am doing my best.

Whenever you do something for the sake of reaching your dreams, even every little thing that you do, always tell your self that you are doing your best.

Planning to do your best is way better than planning to do things perfectly, for perfection can only lead to frustration. No one is perfect and no one can ever reach perfection. As long as you know that you are doing your best, then you are on the right track.

Marilyn NIx: Success will never be handed down to you on a silver platter. The key to it is to start by believing in yourself. Looking back at my journey, there have been fears and setbacks to be sure, but I resolved it by telling myself to never consider myself a failure. I win or I learn. As long I consistently do my best and tell my self that I can, success will never be out of grasps.

Company name: Luxelife9

Email Address: [email protected]

Website URL: http://luxelife9.com

Instagram URL: http://Instagram.com/luxelife9