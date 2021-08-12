Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Things You Should Know Before Starting A Business

Opeyemi Odeyale gives insight on things to know before starting a business.

Starting a business requires time, dedication, patience, and more. There will be obstacles and constant uphill battles, but the journey is also very rewarding. There is no perfect instruction manual on starting a business, but there are definitely specific tips to know before beginning the process. 

Firstly, money is a significant factor, but not the only thing that matters. Many entrepreneurs begin their business and solely focus on gaining capital. The truth is that money is not what makes a business successful, a sturdy business plan is. When the strategic model is sound, and the team is working cohesively, the cash automatically flows. In addition to having a team that works well together, check in with your employees to ensure their needs are met. Unhappy employees can affect the company’s entire internal operation, so it is crucial to keep your employees as a priority. Also, remember that the owner and the business are two separate entities. Avoid mixing your personal finances with the finances of your business. 

Be sure always to choose the right business for you. Research the market and analyze whether there is a demand for your business. Sometimes, even if you are very passionate about your company and try your hardest, a business will not succeed if the market for it is not there. Next, prioritize having a healthy work-life balance. You do not want to burn yourself out by overworking each day, especially when you first start your business. Also, as soon as you know for sure you would like to begin the entrepreneurial process, start saving. The more time you have to secure your funds to invest, the better.

Along with saving and securing funds for your business, make certain to learn how to manage debt or avoid it altogether if you can. Startups can be very risky, and when a business fails, the owner often has to pay back the debt to investors and loan services. If you are going to take out a loan for your business, thoroughly research interest rates and which type of loan would be best for you. Lastly, finding a good mentor is essential to a thriving entrepreneurial journey. Carefully vet out different options and choose wisely, as this person will be your guidance and support throughout the process of starting your business. 

    Opeyemi Odeyale, Co-Founder, CFO, COO at Ping Express

    Opeyemi Odeyale has a background in finance and business, leading him to begin his business, Ping Express. After digging into current fintech options, Opeyemi realized that there were no perfect options for international money transfers. Other options took too much time, were too expensive, or provided poor exchange rates. Opeyemi put his mind to work and created Ping Express, a solution that fixes all of these problems. Now, Opeyemi runs Ping Express as their CFO and COO, working to expand the business to new territories around the world. Opeyemi hopes to make money transfers easier for people, no matter where they live or what access they have to other financial technology.

