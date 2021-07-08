Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Things You Must Give Up to Become Successful in Life

Luke Lazarus - Success

Everybody wants to be successful in life, but in between the successful person you want to be and your current position lies some things that you have to let go. Besides that, you should strive to work towards what you have purposed to achieve without giving up. For you to be successful, here are some key things that you have to let go of.

 1. Short Term Mindset

Success does not come in a blink of an eye or a short period; therefore, you need to set your mind to keep on improving from time to time. Being success-oriented needs you to set goals that will keep you going for a long time.

 2. Excuses

To be successful, you need to be self-centered and live to meet the desires of your life. Blaming circumstances or giving excuses won’t keep you going and they will only drag you behind. You and only you are responsible for your life. Avoid making excuses whenever you fail and learn from them. Regardless of how exciting or frightening this could be, it is time to take action and shed excuses.

 3. Unhealthy Lifestyle

Every action that you take daily has got an impact on your tomorrow. Therefore, you need to live a healthy life by taking a nutritious diet and physical activities or exercises to help keep your body physically fit.

 4. Fixed Mindset

Your way of doing things is not enough to make you successful. You need to keep on learning, keep on researching, and reinvest on your dreams to become successful. Things may not go according to plan, so be accommodative to changes that may happen along the way to your success.

 5. Your Perfectionism

Nothing by nature stands to be perfect, but with practice, you can make it perfect. Please do not give up because situations are not right, but keep on trying to perfect it.

 6. Trusting the Magic Bullet

Whatever comes easily goes easily. Thus, working for perfection assures you that success is not a one-day event but a process. This also gives you the experience of your success

 7. Multitasking

Desiring to achieve multiple goals at the moment will always make you fail in all the goals or having a lot of uncompleted goals. You, therefore, need to undertake every task at a time.

 8. Toxic People in Your Life

You are defined by the kind of people that you associate yourselves with. Therefore, you need to lay off every person whom you are not like-minded. Leave only the people who influence you positively. Such people will greatly contribute to your success.

    Luke Lazarus, Founder and CEO at Luke Lazarus Consulting

    Luke Lazarus, a businessman of great ambition and even greater knowledge, uses his business savvy to help evolving companies prosper. When partnering with CEOs, Lazarus intends to identify, define, and address their goals in order to bring them to life. Lazarus also uses his expertise to help companies develop a sound business model, set priorities, and pinpoint contributing factors. His reputation for excellence has earned him an honorable name in his domain.

    As a young adult, Lazarus was already on the road to success. By the age of 24, he graduated from Melbourne Business School with an MBA. Within 10 years, Lazarus established and sold four profitable enterprises. This experience enabled Lazarus to forge relationships with startups that were keen to expand. With his guidance, Lazarus felt that he could arm clients with the insight and tools that they needed to thrive. He’s proven incredibly successful on this front and relishes the opportunity to use his know-how for good.

    Though Lazarus is currently an esteemed mogul, he wasn’t always the confident titan of industry that he is today. When he was first getting his start, Lazarus admits that he spent too much time worrying. His obsession with hypotheticals led to many headaches. If he could go back in time, Lazarus would rid himself of the stress and anxiety that plagued many of his efforts. These days, Lazarus focuses on designing solutions to problems rather than dwelling on them.

    With so many feathers in his cap, many wonder how Lazarus has remained so fortunate. According to Lazarus, productivity and organization contribute significantly to his success. He’s also a strong proponent of mediating, which is why he uses the first 15 minutes of his day to practice mindfulness. If not for his commitment to meditation, Lazarus claims that he would struggle to stay on track.

    Throughout his career, Lazarus has experienced his fair share of failure. While he wishes that he could have done things differently, Lazarus is ultimately grateful for the shortcomings he endured. He chooses to look at them as learning experiences as opposed to failed attempts. Though he’s certainly more seasoned now, Lazarus knows that he’s bound to miss the mark a time or two. However, with a healthy dose of determination and resilience, Lazarus knows that he’ll make great strides in whatever he pursues.

