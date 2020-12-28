Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Things We Can Learn About Resilience As Elite Athletes

When people think about professional sports, they commonly think about the amount of money these people get paid. A lot of people are very disappointed by the fact that other careers don’t pay better when professional athletes are paid obnoxious sums of money to play a child’s game. At the same time, people are paid […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Sprinter. Man running on road at high speed in beautiful exotic mountain landscape. Male athlete runner in intense sprint during outdoor workout
Sprinter. Man running on road at high speed in beautiful exotic mountain landscape. Male athlete runner in intense sprint during outdoor workout

When people think about professional sports, they commonly think about the amount of money these people get paid. A lot of people are very disappointed by the fact that other careers don’t pay better when professional athletes are paid obnoxious sums of money to play a child’s game. At the same time, people are paid what the market says they are worth. Professional athletes are able to make that much money because they generate a lot of money for their sports teams and the league as a whole. Therefore, it is important to take a closer look at the factors that influence how much money a professional athlete is paid. When it comes to picking sports games, it is important to understand who was on the team. How do sports teams decide how much they should pay a player? 

The Presence of a Salary Cap

One of the first factors that will play a role in how much money a professional athlete is paid is whether or not there is a salary cap. Some sports, such as football, have a salary cap. This means a team is only allowed to spend a certain amount of money on their players. If there is a salary cap, teams have to think carefully about how they are going to distribute their money. This made artificially deflate the amount of money that a player can get paid. The NBA actually places a maximum limit on the amount of money a player can get paid during his contract. 

On the other hand, there are other sports that do not have a salary cap. For example, professional baseball does not have a salary cap. Therefore, there is no limit regarding how much money a player can make. 

The Player’s Age

Another factor that is going to play a role in how much money a player is going to get paid is how old he is. For example, a younger player has more years in front of him. Therefore, it is possible that he was going to get paid with money. On the other hand, if a player is so young if he has a rookie entering league, then there might be a strict, regimented scale in place that will determine how much money a player will get paid. 

If a player is older, then there’s a good chance that the league is not going to believe that he has a lot of good years left in front of him. Therefore, the amount of money that he is going to get paid is going to be significantly less. 

The Quality of the Agent

Finally, the quality of the agent is also going to play a role in how much money someone is going to get paid. The better the agent is, the better the negotiating power. Even though a player may have a tremendous amount of experience on the field, there’s a good chance that he does not have a lot of experience off the field. This is one of the biggest reasons why professional athletes always hire an agent to represent them during contract negotiations. Even though the athlete is going to end up giving the agent a proportion of the contract, this is going to be worth it if the result is more pay.

    Kimsea Brooks, Writer at Nick Dee

    I am an inspirational Youtube Creator who wants to help everyday regular people live their best lives.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The annual salaries of professional athletes are too high

    by Anne Harper
    Community//

    “Athletes are coachable”, With Dre Baldwin and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    //

    The Power of Consistency

    by Nunzio Presta

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.