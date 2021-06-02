Things to See in Milan By Ayoub Rasmi

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit global tourism harder than any other major economic sector and the outlook remains highly uncertain. Ayoub Rasmi is a Moroccan-Italian Entrepreneur and business executive, mainly known for being the founder and CEO of Liv Rental company.

Things to See in Milan

Some of their top recommendations for those travelling to Milan include but are not limited to:

1. The Last Supper

The Last Supper – See the famous painting by Leonardo DaVinci.

2. Duomo

Duomo: A historical landmark in the city of Milan, Duomo is a 14th-century Gothic cathedral that is iconic on the city’s skyline and is an absolute must-see.

3. La Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II:

La Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

La Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II: Just outside the cathedral, on the Piazza del Duomo, you can visit the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, another top attraction in Milan. The place is very photogenic and luminous, with its magnificent arcades and superb dome made of glass and iron. Nicknamed “Il salotto”, the Galleria is considered to be one of the most beautiful in Europe, so don’t miss it during your trip to Italy! Inside, you can find some of the most famous fashion designers stores, including Vuitton and Prada, as well as many high-end restaurants.

4. Navigli District:

Navigli District

Navigli District: Take a day and walk around this historic district with DaVinci himself had a hand in designing.

5. Opera at the Teatro Alla Scala:

Teatro Alla Scala

Teatro Alla Scala: What would a trip to Italy be without visiting one of the “finest opera theatres in Europe”. This building was constructed in the late 18th century and is a luxury of both sight and sound.

6. Como Lake:

Como Lake

Como Lake: If you are planning to visit Milan and love extraordinary landscapes, this tour is for you, take a break from Milan and experience a full-day trip to Como, Bellagio and Varenna, the most popular Lake Como’s towns.

While the world is still recovering from the pandemic, we are hopeful about the future of tourism in late 2021.