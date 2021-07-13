Things to know before getting lip fillers for the first time

In the advancing era of social media, the number of aesthetic clinics has increased exponentially. Every other person you know has some kind of work done, be it a simple Botox injection or a complex facial reconstruction. Constantly seeing juicy, pouty lips on your Instagram feed makes you want to have one, and why not? If you think you want to spice up your lip game, lip fillers are there to make you achieve that Insta-look you always wanted to get. However, impulsive decisions don’t always end well. If you take a well-thought and well-researched decision to undergo this non-invasive procedure, the chances of you ending up regretting it are reduced. Below is a list of factors to consider before going for Lip Fillers all at one pace saving your precious time. Find more at Lip Fillers Derby.

Choose your clinic wisely

When it comes to your face, never compromise. We’ve all seen bad lip jobs and their consequences on celebrities and we surely don’t want to face one ourselves. Always choose a reputable clinic and physician. Certified, licensed, and experienced medical professionals are much less likely to ruin your lips. Lip Fillers Derby can give you more information related to this. Also, assess whether you are comfortable with the working attitude of the doctor.

Don’t have unrealistic expectations

Ou cannot just walk into the clinic and have the same lips as your favorite influencer. Everyone has different features and a different face shape. Not any lip shape you choose will suit you and if you insist on it you might end p unhappy with the procedure. Also, it is not possible to entirely achieve the picture look. Everyone’s body reacts differently to the fillers.

Types of fillers.

Temporary

The most common temporary filler is hyaluronic acid. The new belief is to use it for the first time so that if you are unhappy with the result, it will disappear within 6-10 months. And if you want immediate reversal, you can use hyaluronidase. Restylane and Juvederm are the commonly used hyaluronic acid lip fillers.

Permanent

Collagen was the one previously used as lip fillers but is not recommended for first-timers as it is permanent.

Painful or not?

Most physicians apply a numbing cream, which takes mostly 20 minutes to kick in. Some fillers come with Lidocaine mixed in the injectable solution for increasing the comfort of the patient. Some people might not feel anything while some might sense little pricks depending on the pan tolerating capacity of the patient.

When do you see desired results?

Unlike other cosmetic procedures like Botox which take almost 12-14 days to show their effect, Lip fillers show immediate results. You can visibly differentiate your lips before and after the procedure when the swelling wears off after 24 hours.

Quantity for first-timers

Most doctors recommended getting small doses for the frst time. To see if the patient likes the new shape of their lips. Later on, you can get another session done if you feel the need for more. But you have to keep an eye on your budget as well. Usually, 0.6 -1 ml of filler is adequate for the first time.

Side effects

Every medical procdure has some risks and side effects associated with it. Thankfully, lip fillers have minor, manageable side effects. The most common of which is bruising and swelling. You may also face an allergic reaction, which you should get tested beforehand.

Precautionary measures

Avoid consuming alcohol 48 hours before the procedure. Moreover, medications like ibuprofen, aspirin, vitamin E supplement, etc. thin your blood which can lead to bleeding and bruising. So avoid taking this and inform your doctor if you are taking any other medications If you have a history of allergic reactions and other skin conditions, inform your physician.

FDA

Lip fillers are approved by the food and drug association USA to be safe for use, So you don’t have to worry about your safety.

Budget

If it was a one-time investment one would have no qualms about getting it. But if you wish to maintain your plumpy lips, you got to pay for t every 8-10 months which can take a major toll on your bank balance.

End word

Whether you want to go a certain procedure like lip fillers or not is completely your choice. But it is recommended to have a deeper understanding of it before plunging on the bandwagon.