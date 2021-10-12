We’ve all heard about burnout. And while the term has been around a while, I can’t think of a time when there was such a robust cultural conversation around how the way we live and work is taking a toll on our well-being.

Most of us intuitively know what burnout means. Some of us have experienced it while others may feel on the cusp of falling into burnout. We know that doctors, nurses and other frontline healthcare workers have been experiencing severe burnout throughout the last 18 months of this pandemic. And when it comes to identifying burnout, it’s not just “I know it when I see it.” In 2019, the World Health Organization defined burnout as an “occupational phenomenon” that stems directly from our collective crisis of workplace stress and is defined by three key features:

overwhelming exhaustion (related to long work hours, blurred work boundaries and/or an unmanageable workload)

feelings of cynicism and detachment

a sense of ineffectiveness and lack of accomplishment

Sound familiar? If so, you’re not alone. As a physician who has treated patients struggling with burnout — and as someone who has struggled with it myself — I’ve seen how debilitating it can be. But when we deepen our understanding of burnout, we empower ourselves to take action and build habits through Microsteps that help us live and work in more sustainable ways. Here are four insights to consider if you’re struggling with burnout: