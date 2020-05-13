Things to Keep in Mind Before Applying to a Startup

Startups seem like more attractive places to work considering, often with a more casual lifestyle compared to a corporate office. Of course, there are a few things to consider when you are looking to make a change in employment.

Many startups are doomed for failure

Startups are more popular than ever, however, there are many being started for the wrong reasons. This includes those starting a small business as a means to escape regular employment, to having a brand name “just because”.

Some startups exist only to sap up venture capital without much direction on making a return. At the same time, there are lean startups without venture capital that start becoming profitable from their inception and likely grow into something bigger.

Do your resume a favor, and try to avoid joining a sinking ship.

All Hands on Deck

Startups likely include more involvement at all levels of the company, and you will probably be rubbing shoulders with the owners. You may also be asked to perform menial tasks that have nothing t do with your profession, especially since the company isn’t to the point it can hire assistants. This seems very romanticized, but it can also be quite a drain considering the amount you’re being paid.

Once you see what it’s like working for a startup versus a large enterprise, you will see what’s lacking. The nice part about corporate structure is that you have more of a sense of direction, and will seldom be working on something that’s outside your job description.

Room For Growth

The exciting part about working for a company is watching it come to fruition and being a part of its history. After all, there are many brands that started from nothing, and nobody can predict exactly what will become of them in a few decades.

Just as a small company grows, so does your own potential to make it big, and especially if it gets to the IPO stage. Even if you move onto something else, being apart of something that appreciates reflects well on your employment outlook.

Final Thoughts

Working for a startup can definitely work out, but it requires risk assessment on your part. It’s the same as investing in a house or stock, but instead of spending money, you will be spending your time.

There is quite an adjustment to how the day-to-day schedule goes, and you will notice a great deal of variance compared to well-established workplaces.