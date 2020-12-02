“Things to be done for education.” With Dr. Richard Ellison

High schools should have specific sophomore- and junior-year programs to introduce college-bound students to: 1) the poor college graduate statistics discussed in the prior topic; and 2) the importance of determining a career they would love and be great at — as well as the best college majors to launch into that career. The course should also discuss the pros and cons of going to a trade school or two-year college as opposed to going to going four to six years to get a bachelor’s degree.

Dr. Ellison’s specialty has always been finding cost-effective solutions to complex problems. He created the PATH2 program and continues to develop new offerings. A self-made entrepreneur, Dr. Ellison worked full-time for 9 years at night school to get his BS in Civil Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. He then earned a fellowship to gain his PhD in 3 years of day school.

He began his career at the bottom — as a draftsman — and eventually worked his way up to CEO. As Founder/CEO of Environmental Solutions, his team managed the cleanup of some of the largest Superfund sites, as well as permitting and designing some of the nation’s largest landfills and gold mines. Dr. Ellison grew this startup to $35 million before selling to TRC Companies (NYSE: TRC). After the merger, Dr. Ellison led TRC, quadrupling revenues to $350 million.

He came out of retirement in 2017 to write the book Career Happiness and Success. In the process of writing the book, he learned that the poor statistics for college graduates are rather alarming. He quickly realized that this situation is largely due to most students having no idea of a good career and related college major for them. He also then studied many of the existing “tests” to determine careers that might be good for prospective students and found that they gave very inconsistent and indeterminate results.

Dr. Ellison then developed a much better process that “marries” a person’s characteristics with key unique aspects of careers that could be good for them. The result is a very transparent process that allows a student to determine exactly why their best career is well-suited for them. He then created PATH2TM to make the program available to all college-bound students and to adults transitioning to a new career.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

AsI was finishing writing Career Happiness and Success, I realized that there were no reliable ways for anyone to determine their best careers and related majors. At that time, my grandkids were in college or preparing to enter college. So I used them and their friends as “guinea pigs” to begin developing a reliable program for them to determine their best careers. After quite a few iterations, I concluded that the process had to consider far more than just your personality. It became clear that it must also consider the financial viability of selected careers. The components of the program are well illustrated in this Ikigai diagram:

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

During the nine years I went to night school for my B.S., I worked for a variety of companies, including several very large companies and one very small one. Although I was not a student of “engagement” then, I did observe that:

In the very large companies, there obviously was no growth career path for almost everyone, and therefore there was no financial reason to be highly engaged. And so, the majority of employees did adequate work, but their main motivation was the bi-weekly paycheck.

For the very small and not growing company, everyone was pretty much engaged because we were working directly with the owner. Although the energy level was high, we had no expectation of having a growth opportunity.

I also worked for a small, but rapidly growing, engineering consulting company that focused on Geotechnical Engineering (a new niche branch of traditional Civil Engineering). The situation here was completely the opposite than the previous jobs. Everyone, including the owner, was completely engaged and very happy doing this new type of engineering. The office was in a very high-energy mode every day. It quickly became apparent that my managers were more than willing to give me as much work and responsibility as I showed I could handle. Because of the high growth opportunity, and my passion for the work, I continued working there part-time while I attended graduate school. I even got promoted twice during summer work!

Because of all of my prior experience, I was given the opportunity to be the Growth Manager for that same firm a few years after I got my PhD. One key element to our growth from 100 to 600 professionals in 10 years is that we learned the best way to always stay a top provider. This was that, in each new endeavor, we should only hire individuals (support staff to PhDs) who were also highly motivated to learn rapidly and grow quickly. For the rest of my career, the hiring practice of each of my companies was to only focus on candidates who clearly showed that their work was a very important part of their life and that they had a desire to grow in knowledge and level of responsibility.

This hiring philosophy was the key to each of our companies being leaders in every market we pursued.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The sole purpose of my newest company PATH2 is to help students and career-transitioning adults determine careers they will be especially good at and passionate about. For students, this will be important to help them avoid the sad college statistics discussed in the 2nd question below, to graduate in four years, and to enter into a career they will excel at and be happy in. As a result, they will be far happier and more successful that their average peer.

For transitioning adults, it will get them out of the normal grind of switching jobs every three years. Rather, it will help them get on track and find a career they will be both happy and far more successful in.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are authority in the education field?

I probably came to being an education authority from a much different pathway than most. My experience of working a number of jobs while I was doing nine years of night school for my BS gave me a perspective that typical four-year day school students do not get. Throughout that period, I worked with many non-professional and professional colleagues. I was able to observe the differences between the “go getters” and the typical worker bees. During that time, I also personally experienced changes in the type and complexity of work as I transformed from a high school kid to a fully functioning engineer.

I learned very early on that the relative success of world-class consulting companies was in large part related to the quality of their hires. A key differential between my companies and most others was that one of our primary focuses was only hiring individuals who had a strong desire to use their background and education to maximize their happiness and success. In addition to hiring hundreds of leaders and being involved with the hiring of thousands more, I also had the opportunity to interview many more who we would conclude would not fit that pattern, regardless of their educational pedigree.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system? And can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great?

I wish I could. In contrast, my focus for the past few years has been on the very poor statistics for college graduates overall. Examples include:

The average time to get a four-year degree is over six years.

A major cause of the added time is that most students change majors at least once, and many change two or three times.

The extra two years is the cause of about 70% of student debt.

Changing majors also prohibits most students from getting solid internships, which are critical to being hired at graduation. It typically takes students without internships about seven months to get a job after graduation, and that job frequently is not in the area of their major.

Further, 40% to 50% of graduates wind up taking jobs that did not even require a college degree. This situation is termed underemployment.

Almost 70% of college graduates are unengaged and not happy at work. They are there primarily to get a paycheck.

Over the course of a career, the income differential between grads who are engaged in careers they love and are great at, compared with those who are not, ranges from about $800K to far more than $1.5 million.

Possibly most concerning:

A 2017 Strada-Gallup survey found that only a third of students believe they will graduate with the skills and knowledge to be successful in the job market and in the workplace.

A 2013 survey by Gallup showed that while 96% of chief academic officers of colleges and universities believe that their institutions are very or somewhat effective at preparing students, only a mere 14% of Americans strongly agree and barely one in ten (11%) business leaders strongly agree that college graduates have the skills and competencies that their workplaces need.

With these surprisingly poor results, it must be concluded that the majority of colleges and universities are doing more things wrong than right. Improvements to address these poor statistics are discussed in response to the next question.

I am sure that some universities do much better than average and these statistics would not apply as much to them. However, I have not made the evaluation of specific schools as part of my research.

Can you identify the 5 key areas of the US education system that should be prioritized for improvement? Can you explain why those are so critical?

High schools should have specific sophomore- and junior-year programs to introduce college-bound students to: 1) the poor college graduate statistics discussed in the prior topic; and 2) the importance of determining a career they would love and be great at — as well as the best college majors to launch into that career. The course should also discuss the pros and cons of going to a trade school or two-year college as opposed to going to going four to six years to get a bachelor’s degree. Colleges and universities should not promote the thought that it’s okay to start college without determining a good major for you first. Not knowing a good major when starting college leads to them changing majors, often several times, which is a huge cause of many of the poor statistics above. Instead they should provide counseling to help them determine a career and related major that would be good for them while in college and after graduation. Some majors lead to far better outcomes than others. Colleges and universities should be required to inform students of the probability that they will get a job at (or shortly after) graduation in the area of their major. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY):

Graduates in 36% of 73 common majors FRBNY studied experience underemployment (jobs not requiring a degree) rates of >50%.

Graduates in an additional 36% of the majors have underemployment rates of 30% to 50%.

Even the best-performing 28% of majors have underemployment rates of 11% to 30%, with most falling into the 20% to 30% range.

With this knowledge, students would be much better equipped to determine careers and majors they could be good at and passionate about and have a high probability that they would have a related job at graduation.

4. Colleges and universities should require freshman to take at least two courses on steps they should take to:

Maximize the potential for them to graduate in 4 years;

Get hired into the field of their major on graduation day;

Launch into a career in which they will be part of the 39% of engaged employees; and

Minimize the potential that they will spend over six years in school to wind up in a career that does not even require a college degree.

It is my impression that students, parents, professors, and university administrators have no understanding that there is almost a 50–50 chance that they could spend all the time and money for college and wind up in a job that doesn’t even require a degree.

5. All colleges and universities should have very robust programs (and some already do) to help students get good solid internships in the area of their major. This type of program should include “partnering” with businesses and organizations that hire college graduates on a routine basis.

How is the US doing with regard to engaging young people in STEM? Can you suggest three ways we can increase this engagement?

We can make sure students know that if they graduate from college with a degree in a STEM major, they’re far less likely to be underemployed. Most STEM majors lead to the lowest underemployment rates in the U.S. (the 20% to 30% range). We can make sure students know that getting a degree in a STEM field leads to greater earning potential after graduation. Mid-career wages for STEM graduates generally fall in the $90,000 to $110,000 range, while mid-career wages in non-STEM careers typically range between $40,000 and $75,000. We can make sure students know that that while two-thirds of employees report regrets about their degrees, STEM graduates who are more likely to enjoy higher salaries are least likely to report regrets.

Can you articulate to our readers why it’s so important to engage girls and women in STEM subjects?

Way back in my college days, we had one female in the Civil Engineering Department at Carnegie Mellon University. She was very good and ambitious and we did not focus at all on her sex. I also had the opportunity to work with her after graduation, and she always fit in like any of the “boys.” As time went on and we were growing our companies, the percentage of females did increase, but probably not to more than 15% or 20%. I do not recall ever being in a salary discussion where an employee’s sex entered into the discussion. Everyone was always paid fairly based on their potential contribution.

I did find that good female experts exceeded in functions where they had to interface with concerned citizens and advocates on controversial projects. I never observed anything where sexual orientation played any significant role in growth and promotions. The only qualification here would be that several times, the growth in responsibility was impacted by time constraints related to raising children. Again, they would be compensated fairly for the level of responsibility they were willing to pursue.

The obvious reason for girls and women to pursue STEM careers is that in these careers they are most likely to have much higher salaries and (like men) are least likely to regret their college degrees.

As an education professional, where do you stand in the debate whether there should be a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) or on STEAM (STEM plus the arts like humanities, language arts, dance, drama, music, visual arts, design and new media)? Can you explain why you feel the way you do?

I was interested to learn that the STEM vs. STEAM issue was such a hot topic. I had never deeply thought about it. Having been an Engineer, working with all types of engineers and scientists, as well as public relations and aesthetic experts on very controversial infrastructure projects, I can see where some of the STEAM advocates are coming from. However, several factors influence my first impression that there may be better ways to satisfy the thought of getting “arts, creativity, and social ethics” into the STEM thought process. These are:

Based on my experience, the personality types in students in the STEM field are generally very different from those in the arts. For the vast majority, the life objectives are extremely different.

For this discussion, STEM should be divided into its components of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Generally, these disciplines are not studied together and are almost as different from each other as STEM is from arts. The creativity and ethics aspects of art are also very different for the individual STEM disciplines, and the majority of STEM activities do not require that creativity or ethics involvement.

The large majority of art majors are not going to have any interest in STEM issues and the vast majority of STEM majors will not relate to most art functions.

Based on this assessment, it seems to me that trying to completely mix the two fields would get only a small level of interest for the vast majority of the students and career practitioners in both. These differences would make any type of consistent integration very difficult, if not impossible.

My initial thoughts are that the concept of “STEAM” would be much better handled through formal Multidisciplinary Academic Programs. In these programs, arts students with STEM interests and vice versa could pursues degrees focusing on areas where the technology and the creative/social issues are similar to certain types of programs or projects. These types of programs have been very successful at many of the best colleges and universities.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Adversity Builds Character.” I adopted this quote as my favorite while taking nine years of night school to get my BS, all while being married and raising a family. There were many occasions when conditions arose that made it seem like maybe it wasn’t worth it. For example, being layed off from a good drafting job because of a worldwide recession. Every time such a negative situation occurred, it never took me longer than about a day to start seeing a bright side of the situation. I would just remind myself that I would be stronger because of the experience.

That same thought process has served me throughout my career as the constant developer of new markets for my engineering consulting companies. In that role, I would fairly often have disappointments when a new, potentially exciting market did not materialize. In every instance I quickly told myself and my colleagues how lucky we were to have had this adverse experience and that will it only make us smarter and better on future ventures.

The quote is also one that I have always used with my children any time they had a disappointment. I would immediately ask them to see how they learned from that experience and how to apply that knowledge in the future. They still kid about it when they start telling me something negative and they hear the first word — adversity. They know and appreciate what is coming next.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Bill Gates. He and his wife are devoted to helping society in many ways, including proving leadership scholarships every year. I would love to explain the PATH2 program to him and get any suggestions he might have for getting it exposed to parents and students with a desire to be happy and successful.

