I just graduated out of college this year and I have started to miss the whole experience.

This doesn’t have to be in the list ” Being in an educational institution spending time with people your age with so many dreams and aspirations and so many first time experiences will always be a sweet chapter in my life that cannot be replaced”

This goes for everyone I guess.

But there are certain things in our academic lives that might seem very important to us but actually wouldn’t make much of a difference in our lives

Here’s a list of things that students learn too late in their academic life

IN REAL LIFE, NO ONE CARES ABOUT GRADES

Ever since kindergarten our young minds are trained and conditioned to think that marks are everything.

Because if we get good grades, we are appreciated and celebrated and we make our parents proud and teachers happy. And the ones who fail to get those good grades are punished, forced to attend extra classes and are mocked by friends and family directly or indirectly. Right?

But actually once you come to real life, literally no one cares about your CGPA or marks. Here’s what they ask in your interviews : “what are your past work experiences that qualifies you for this job? “

So make it a habit to learn “life lessons” Or ” Academic lessons” from the mistakes you make! Make more mistakes! Only then it would give you the experience and knowledge you need in the real world.

DISCIPLINE IS A LIFE SKILL THAT COULD MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE

Honestly I would say that this is one of the very few things that the system teaches you that could actually make a positive impact on your life.

Self discipline is something that you need to make a part of your core personality.

I know this can sound annoying as I might sound like your teacher right now but trust me this could save me years of your time. I have known people who lost relationships, friendships, jobs, great opportunities and more than anything I have seen people who lose themselves because they weren’t able do what they said they would.

Discipline is a hard thing to master but once it’s done your life could be way smoother. It takes willpower and a bit of self awareness for you get there but it’s possible!

GOALS DO CHANGE FROM TIME TO TIME

I went from wanting to become a doctor to wanted to study in IVY League schools to wanting to bike trip across the world for a living to ecommerce enthusist in the last 10 years

So yes, your goals might change in the coming future and it’s okay. Don’t be too hard on yourself for that. Change is inevitable.

You need to learn to be okay with change and actually start loving it because everything would change. So embrace it and grow from it.

LEARNING WHEN TO QUIT

Ever since we were a kid we were taught that quitting is not an option and fbat we can do anything if we put our minds upto it.

But the hard truth is, we might not be able to achieve everything we want in life even if we tried so hard. Life can be unfair at times and you need to realize this fact and find peace with it.

I have known people who desired to study abroad and wither didn’t have the financial power or the English knowledge and capability that’s required crack GRE, TOEFL, IELTS, SAT, or one of the long list of admission processes. And sometimes if the situations aren’t right you need to know if it’s time to quit.