Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Things That Artists Do Differently

Inside the Mind of a Creator The life of a creative turns the routine of the ordinary citizen upside down. Artistic people use more of the right brain so they process life from a much different perspective. Philosophical questions and large goals are an artists’ best friends. They tend to see opportunities and possibilities where […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Inside the Mind of a Creator

The life of a creative turns the routine of the ordinary citizen upside down. Artistic people use more of the right brain so they process life from a much different perspective. Philosophical questions and large goals are an artists’ best friends. They tend to see opportunities and possibilities where the analytical brain sees none. Creatives are willing to take risks and broaden their mode of thinking in order to explore all that life has to offer.

Innovation

Artists are innovative. Due to their love of beauty, they are able to alchemize almost any object or situation into artistry. While the straight-thinking of a logical individual may see a tree and call it a tree, an inventive person may see a tree and envision an entire mural. While a left-brained person may experience a breakup as heartbreak, a right-brained person can take it a step further and turn it into a poetic ballad. Creatives see opportunities for self-expression in everything life throws their way.

Introspection

Introspection and isolation often come along with the lifestyle of an artist. They are often drawn to times of going within and sitting alone in silence. Creative individuals are frequently described as having their heads in the clouds. However, daydreaming is one of the most productive activities for creatives to engage in, as described here. Daydreaming opens up the creative faculties in the right brain allowing artists to keep creative ideas flowing. Innovative types also enjoy introspection because it gives them a chance to retreat from an often highly-active brain. They get a chance to settle their thoughts and practice mindfulness. Mindfulness has been proven to enhance mental clarity as well as reduce stress and anxiety. Right-brained individuals require these moments of solitude in order to regroup and to ward off brain fatigue.

Passion

To no one’s surprise, artists are very passionate. Artists have big goals and tend to pursue the best they feel that life has to offer. They are never content with an average, mundane, day-to-day lifestyle. In today’s world, society has forced its artists to make a way where there is no way. And they are up to it.

Originally published on Omid Chaman’s website.

    Omid Chaman, President at The Chaman Group

    Omid Chaman is a man of diverse talents, interests, and dreams. Since a young age he was pushed to pursue his academic goals and use the skills he learned as best as he could. This emphasis on academic success is what pushed him to pursue a degree with St. John's University. While there, he pursued a degree in toxicology - two degrees in fact. He graduated from the university in 1998 with a Master's degree in toxicology, and he continues to find the field richly fascinating. His business career did not follow this degree, however. He returned to New York and found himself working with the family business, Chaman Antique Rug Gallery. This gallery was his parent's creation, and to this day he has continued on that legacy. He took on the mantle of business owner in 1999, and ever since he has led the business through thick and thin. The business employs more than 30 combined years of experience in appraising, caring for, and appreciating fine antique and oriental rugs from all over the world.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Businessmen, Like Motorcyclists, Need to be in their Right Mind

    by Marc Weisberg
    Community//

    7 Ways to Boost Creativity in Just 15 Minutes

    by Linda Ward
    Community//

    10 Things Nobody Told You About Being Creative

    by Sathyvelu Kunashegaran

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.