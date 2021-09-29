Things a Southern Momma Says

Southern Mommas are best. So I know you will get a chuckle out of this article. You will recognize these statements if you were raised by a Southern Momma! You may even hear them in your head in your Momma or Memaw’s voice. 1. I will jerk a knot in your birddog. This one always confused me and my sister was quick to point out that it was not possible because we did not have a dog. But my Memaw proved it was as it meant she was about to spank us! 2. You better hold your horses. Again we did not have horses but this meant stop asking for something. 3. That dog won’t hunt. This meant she was not buying the lie you were telling. 4. Blood is thicker than water. I never knew who proved this theory but I have been told it my whole life. 5. Don’t get above your raising. This meant don’t put on airs or talk down to others. And always remember where you came from. 6. You can’t make a silk out of a sow’s ear. This meant it is what it is and you cannot change it. 7. You will catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. I never go that; I did not want to catch flies. But it meant be nice you will get your way quicker. 8. Can’t never Could. This meant you never will if you don’t try. 9. Bless your Heart. I thought my Memaw was blessing everyone but in reality she was politely saying they were idiots. 10. Knee high to grasshopper. This one was used at every family reunion and it was referencing how much I had grown. (I am sure I was never knee high to grasshopper but you don’t argue with a southern mom). 11. Slap the taste out of your mouth. I was not sure this was medically possible but I was never brave enough to test the theory. 12. Your face will freeze like that. Never understood that because we live in Texas and it hardly ever freezes and I think it would have to get really cold for that to happen. If you recognize these sayings from your childhood, then you were most definitely raised in the South. I hope that you got a chuckle out of these and it took you back in time to those days. I know when I think about them and close my eyes; I can hear them in my Memaw’s voice.