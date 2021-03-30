Theujsi Aka Ujjwal Singh A Person With Diverse Talents

The secret recipe to realize success is to remain working hard. “There aren’t any shortcuts to achieve on top. After all, life isn’t an elevator. You’ve to climb the steps called trying, failing and repeating until you reach your destination called success”, quotes the celebrated Indian Entrepreneur Ujjwal Singh ( Theujsi ) .

He is a person with diverse talents and is one of the budding names from youtube. Started working at a very early age within the sector of entertainment, Theujsi worked as a youtuber before embarking his journey as an Entrepreneur. He always said first I am a Youtuber then I am an Entrepreneur. In the internet world everyone knows him as Theujsi but, his real birth name is Ujjwal Singh.

Ujjwal Singh belongs to a middle class family. But, he always said people make their future better with a lot of diligence. Theujsi father Anup Singh is a government employee and his mother Pratima Singh is a household lady.Being the founder of Webude Media, the entrepreneur has aced every project that has been available his way. The Daltonganj based company could also be a one-stop destination for all the digital solutions including marketing, PR , online image reputation, social media marketing and much more.

Theujsi could also be an excellent asset and inspiration for our Indian community as he also represents our county on such a high level and is making a worldwide impact on the whole world.

If you’d wish to urge in-tuned with him you’ll by following his instagram account @theujsi

We desire him luck for all his future works and initiatives and he might also achieve all that he dreamt!