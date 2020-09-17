These Simple Habit Can Transform Your Well-Being

Many people find beards to be very fashionable in today’s world. However, it can be difficult getting a beard to look as good as those seen on television or in the movies. Having a well-kept, fashionable beard is not a difficult task. However, there is some care needed to ensure a properly grown beard.

It is also important to take care of the skin under the beard. Itchy or irritated skin can make it difficult to enjoy a nice beard. Fortunately, there are methods for growing and maintaining a nice-looking and comfortable beard.

Choosing the Right Products

There are a variety of products on the market designed to help maintain the health and appearance of a beard. However, it is important to find the products that will best suit the individual. Organic products provide a safe alternative to many harsh chemicals available. Consumers can browse beard care products that are organic and safe for all skin types.

It is always best to test products before regular usage to ensure there are no reactions or allergies to the ingredients. Apply a dime-sized amount of the product on the back of the hand or forearm. Rub in gently and give it a day to see if there is a reaction. If there is no redness, itching, or other reaction, the product should be safe for you.

Growing the Beard

The first step to having a nice-looking beard is growing one. Unfortunately, many beard growers give up quickly due to the itching. When the hair first starts growing, it can be very uncomfortable. This is often due to the sharp edges of the hair that is now making tiny cuts in the follicles as it grows.

Some people just power through this itchiness. Once the beard gets a little longer, it will usually stop itching. However, it is important to keep the skin clean and moisturized during this process. This helps to minimize the itchiness and prevents irritations and dry skin that can cause more itching.

If the itching continues after the hair has begun to grow out a bit, there may be other issues causing the problem. It is important to have these issues checked out and treat them accordingly.

Let It Grow

It may be quite tempting to begin shaping a beard to the desired look as soon as a little hair begins to come in. However, it is best to let the hair grow for at least a couple of months before trying to shape it. This ensures the beard has fully grown in and will make it easier to create the desired look for the beard.

After a couple of months, if the beard seems to still be patchy or scraggly, the chances are a beard may not be an option. Unfortunately, not everyone can grow a full beard due to genetics. It may be a better option to try something a little more suited to the particular growth pattern, like a mustache or goatee.

Keeping the Beard Clean and Healthy

The next step in growing a beard is keeping it healthy and clean. It is important to not use regular soap on a beard. Just as it would the hair on one’s head, regular soap can dry out and damage the beard. There are special shampoos available that work best with beard hair to keep it healthy and clean.

Conditioning the beard is also a good idea. A conditioner is a great way to keep the hair soft and prevent it from becoming wiry and irritating. The conditioner can also help to provide body to the beard to keep it looking full and lush.

Beard oil is a great product to help keep the hair soft and fluffy. It can also help minimize irritation to the skin, especially during the initial growth. Another product that can be beneficial is beard wax. This product allows the beard to be styled and managed easier.

Trimming and Grooming

A beard comb is a must-have for any beard. This little comb allows a person to keep the beard tangle-free. Even short beards can become tangled and disheveled. A beard comb can also help tame the beard and even remove bits that may fall into the beard while eating. Combing the beard is also a good idea before trimming to ensure the hairs are properly lined up.

Trimming the beard is a task that should be done every two months, regardless of the desired length or style. This necessary trimming allows the split ends to be removed. This helps to keep the hair healthier and looking nicer.

Experts recommend that regular trimming of a beard be done with scissors instead of electric trimmers. Scissors allow a person to have better control over the shape of the beard. Electric trimmers can cause more split ends while scissors leave a cleaner hair edge.

Trimming the neckline, however, is probably best done with an electric trimmer. This helps ensure a cleaner neckline. This trimming should be performed every two weeks to keep the edge of the beard clean and neat.

Shaping the Beard

Once the beard has grown for a couple of months, it is time to start figuring out how to shape it. Often, this is done at a barbershop. However, many of these shops are closed or limiting their services due to the pandemic. This makes it important for many people to learn to do the shaping themselves.

The first step to shaping a beard is to determine the best style for the face shape. Fuller beards can be beneficial for those with rounder faces. Those with a skinnier face may require a more streamlined beard.

Before starting, it is a good idea to comb out the beard in one direction. Begin by trimming any overly long hairs or stragglers. Then, begin trimming the beard to the desired length and style. Special attention should also be given to sideburns, and trim hairs that appear above the beard line.

Finally, use a razor or close-cutting trimmer to define the neckline and touch up the hairs on the lips. Any hairs that extend over the lips should be trimmed. It may also be a good idea to take the time to trim any long nostril hairs to have a clean finish.