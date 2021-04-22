These Five Foods Would Do Wonders for Your Brain

Let’s face it: our brain is the system! It is the central control room where information is received, processed, stored, delivered to the different departments of the body. But most importantly, it’s where memories, faces, and experiences are preserved.

Overworking, mental health problems, age-related tiredness can bring the performance of the brain down. Moreover, your brain is holding your body together; therefore, you need to treat it to some amazingly wonderful foods which can assist as well as boost its powers.

Here is a list of five foods that would do wonders for your brain. I will let you in on a secret: these foods are highly beneficial for your body and will amuse your taste buds!

Fish but make it fatty

Be it cod or salmon, these fish are abundant in rich sources of healthy unsaturated fats which will not only boost your brain but lower your blood pressure! Plus, fish is good for your hair and your skin! Win-win.

Berries

You name it: blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, cranberries are all mouth-watering and aesthetically pleasing to serve and slurp. These berries are sure to reduce inflammation, improve communication between brain cells and delay or reduce age-related cognitive decline. Additionally, the flavonoids, found in their skins and responsible for their pigment, assist with slowing memory loss.

Dark chocolate

Just the thought of dark chocolate tickles my taste buds! This mysteriously looking delight is prime in reducing stress, providing one with antioxidants. One can make a dessert out of this dark delight or eat it as it is. In addition to this, the flavor is sure to produce serotonin: instant mood booster!

Nuts, especially walnuts

● It will be a hard time feeding the kids walnuts but if you cover it up with dark chocolate then delicious! Overall, walnuts are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants; As well as antioxidant vitamin E which shields brain cells from oxidative stress. Moreover, nuts are linked to better brain function in older age. So you will be able to plan and organize events even when you grow old.

● Other nuts you can snack on include peanuts. They contain tons of unsaturated fats and protein to keep you going throughout the day without losing too much energy. So you can work out, read a novel, do your homework and still have the energy to watch your favorite TV show.

Whole grains

Brown rice, barley, oatmeal, whole-grain bread, and pasta are all rich, abundant sources of vitamin E. This vitamin contributes to better brain function and improved cognitive skills. Furthermore, a warm loaf of whole-grain bread with an egg drizzled with some salt and pepper featuring a hot cup of coffee is a treat for your body and your brain. Enjoy!

The foods mentioned above will help improve a person’s memory and concentration. Additionally, they will aid in reducing age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s. In conclusion, a brain-boosting diet is beneficial for both the brain and the body. After all, a good brain contributes to a healthy body.