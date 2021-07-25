Theron Maynard: “I can do it, just maybe not as fast as you”

I can do it, just maybe not as fast as you. Voluntary movements can be difficult for someone with physical limitations.

As a part of our “Unstoppable” series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Theron Maynard.

Theron Maynard is quite literally the definition of a “storyteller”. Theron’s love for storytelling became evident at an early age as he would sketch and write comics whilst in elementary school. Later in life, Theron fell in love with film and dreamed about pursuing a profession in directing movies. In 2015, when he was thirteen years old, Theron suffered a traumatic brain injury. This changed every aspect of his life. Now, he shares his personal story and how the road to recovery helped him self-publish his first book.

In the years that followed the accident, Theron made impressive strides in his journey. His love for film was still there, although he had a newfound proclivity for storytelling in a different facet. During this time, he became a profound writer. His writings reflected intense feelings of anger, heartbreak, loneliness, and hope. As Theron was a senior in high school, he started writing what would become his debut novel. The publication of his romance novel “Live and Let Die” was done single-handedly as an independent author. Theron has shown that he is a dedicated and unique writer. He has paved his path to being New England’s newest promising novelist.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is really an honor. Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

When I was thirteen years old, I suffered a traumatic brain injury. It reset every single aspect of my life. I suffered two strokes, a seizure, and I was intubated twice. By the grace of God, I survived and came out a much better person. Experiencing such a life-altering event shaped my understanding of life well beyond my years. I was taught strength through pain, success through failure, and purpose through feeling worthless.

Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you became disabled or became ill? What mental shift did you make to not let that “stop you”?

My injury and the series of medical events that ensued were a result of a car accident. From the moment I was aware of what had happened to me; life was my only goal. I was a fighter determined to exceed the predictions of my doctors. This notion pushed me to become better than ever. Although my journey to become better did not come without a fair share of feeling defeated. Upon returning home, I did not recognize the person in the mirror. I did not know how to adjust to my new normal. I felt disconnected from everyone around me, and my self-esteem plummeted. This in turn led me down a dark path of self-loathing. And finally, I found purpose. I found passion. I fused purpose with passion and dedicated entire days to feverishly bringing a project to life. I used this newfound perspective to revitalize my life. I turned depression into gratitude. When the reality sunk in that I had almost lost everything it pushed me to work towards success despite the adversity I faced every day.

Can you tell our readers about the accomplishments you have been able to make despite your disability or illness?

With my injury happening towards the end of eighth grade, doctors questioned which grade I should resume upon my recovery. A group of doctors in the hospital explained to me that I wasn’t going to be able to start high school at a normal ninth-grade level. This prediction only pushed me to accelerate my recovery and return home to start school in the later months with all my classmates. Within the same calendar year, I was invited to speak about my injury to medical students at Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. I also made the honor roll despite being constantly overwhelmed with my life at that point. In the later years, I graduated high school on time and with honors, went straight to a four-year college chosen out of the eight I had been accepted into, and self-published a romance novel before I turned twenty.

What advice would you give to other people who have disabilities or limitations?

Anything is possible. The only opinion that matters is your own. I spent years accepting that I couldn’t do certain things. When I lost, I accepted that as normal in my life. I repeatedly told myself two things during this transformational time — I’m my best friend and the only thing holding me back is myself. It wasn’t until I filled my life with these affirmations that I started holding my head up high along with my perfect imperfections.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I attribute my success to my family, friends and a high school mentor. There are many people for whom I am grateful. My mom altered her whole life to accommodate my intense therapy schedule. My dad listened to me talk when no one else cared to, and he taught me valuable lessons that motivate my choices in life now. My parents are both instrumental in my story, and my stepparents are supportive as well.

I am also thankful for my best friends who I met in first grade. I consider them my family more than anything. They all gave me a foundation of support when I was experiencing the worst of my days.

My former high school English/creative writing teacher, Evan Lancia, also plays a huge role in my journey. He instilled confidence in me to continue writing and to become an author. I am grateful for all their support, patience, laughter, encouragement and empathy.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My story is of life and gives people hope. By sharing my journey of success, I bring goodness to those who need encouragement. I resonate with those who are struggling. I empathize with those who are recovering. I rally with those who are fighting. And I inspire those who are willing. I have shared my story at inspirational speaking engagements on many unique occasions and encountered diverse audiences who relish in hearing the story of a young kid (now young adult) who overcame adversity.

In 2015, I spoke at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University when I was 14 years old. I made a second appearance the following year when I was 15 years old. During my senior year of high school, I spoke to staff at the Meeting Street School in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island about traumatic brain injuries. Additionally, during my senior year of high school, I shared my journey and high school experience with the incoming freshman at my former middle school. Local media picked up on my story and it has been published in Rhode Island news articles and one broadcast TV segment.

In short, I try to use my “success” of still being alive to bring goodness to the world. I hope any one of those previous instances has brought inspiration to someone. I hope that when people hear my story they reflect on their own life and all of its opportunities. I hope that after hearing my story, people don’t take life for granted. I hope that the knowledge of someone like me, self-publishing a fiction novel at the age of 19 spurs people to uncover their hidden talents and use them to add beauty and meaning to the world.

Can you share “5 things I wish people understood or knew about people with physical limitations” and why?

● I can do it, just maybe not as fast as you.

– Voluntary movements can be difficult for someone with physical limitations.

● I can still live a good life despite having to work harder at what most see as simple.

– Despite all of the pain and hard work I had to endure; I still live my life like anyone else.

● My limitation doesn’t define me.

– I don’t see myself as one thing.

● I am not less than you, we are equal.

– Limitations don’t make us any different.

● My situation is not linear.

– For a T.B.I. especially, the story won’t ever be the same throughout.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

“Life imitates art far more than art imitates life.” — Oscar Wilde

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this 🙂

I would love to have a private lunch with Dermot Kennedy and ask him what sparks his creativity as a writer and a singer.

Thank you for these great insights and for the time you spent with this interview. We wish you only continued success!