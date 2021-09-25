Theresa Cheung: “TAKE GOOD CARE OF YOURSELF”

. I began to learn this important lesson when my mother died, and I was wrapped in grief and sadness. The very last thing I wanted to do was take care of myself. I stopped caring about myself and everything. It wasn’t until I finally found the courage to nurture myself, and do small, kind things for myself, such as going for a walk, treating myself to a haircut, eating healthily, talking to friends and so on that I was better able to understand and cope with my feelings of loss. Through nurturing myself I also found a deeper spiritual meaning. It felt like my mother hadn’t gone. She was still somehow there through and for me in spirit.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Theresa Cheung.

Best-selling author Theresa Cheung has been researching and writing about spirituality, astrology, dreams, the afterlife, and the paranormal for the past twenty-five years. With a Master’s degree from King’s College Cambridge University in Theology and English, and several international best-selling books, including two Sunday Times “top 10 bestsellers”, Theresa has over 40 published books and cards on topics of the science of consciousness to intuition, including The Premonition Code co-authored with neuroscientist Dr. Julia Mossbridge. Her Dream Dictionary from A to Z (Harper Collins) regularly sits at number 1 on its category’s Amazon list and is regarded as a classic in its field. Her spiritual books have been translated into over 40 languages and she has written numerous features for national newspapers and magazines.

Now, Theresa has her book The Truth about Angels releasing in the US in January. Additionally, coming up in January 2022, Theresa has a brand-new book about dreaming published by Harper Collins and an Angel Card pack published by Hachette.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure. I was born into a family of psychics and spiritualists so the supernormal approach to life was very much the norm for me. I was also home-educated for most of my studies. It wasn’t until I went to study at King’s College Cambridge University for my degree that I realised other people didn’t always share my beliefs. This led me onto a lifelong path of ongoing investigation, research and writing about spiritual and psychic experiences and unraveling what consciousness is.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

The books that inspired me the most were fantasy ones, like Lord of the Rings, where the magical world coexists with the real world. I was not an avid nonfiction reader but did read a book by Wayne Dyer called Your Erroneous Zones and found it very helpful as it showed me that I could control my thoughts. I suffered a lot from anxiety and felt that when I was worrying I was actually doing something, but it took that book to liberate me and show me that worrying achieves absolutely nothing.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

My appearance on Russell Brand’s well-known Under the Skin podcast, episode 71. It was my first big celebrity experience and being a sensitive soul, I was anxious, especially as I didn’t realise until it was too late to change my outfit that the interview was not just audio but going on his YouTube. Russell was interviewing me about my collaboration with scientists researching consciousness. I’m a science of consciousness promoter but not a scientist myself so I got a little tongue-tied when trying to explain scientific research jargon and somehow — for some bizarre reason — ended up quoting Patrick Swayze from the movie Ghost as my evidence, ‘the love inside, Molly, you take it with you.’ At the time it was excruciating but on video it’s highly entertaining.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

All my books have one aim: to remind people that there is more to this life than the material or what meets the eye. Tuning in to the infinite, loving and unseen forces in our hearts is what gives our lives deep meaning. It is what gives our lives soul.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Many of my books are a collection of true-life spiritual, psychic, afterlife stories. I can’t choose one of them from the thousands that have been sent as every single one is so precious and special. I can say though that I am most drawn to the stories that reveal the extraordinary in the ordinary, rather than dramatic ‘angel saved my life stories’. Stories about invisible kisses bringing comfort to someone who is grieving or the random appearance of a white feather or a rainbow at exactly the right moment to bring hope.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

I had a precognitive dream in my early thirties. In that dream, my departed mother told me clearly to take the right path. A few hours later when I was at a busy junction about to turn left, I heard the voice of my mother from that dream again for no reason. Without thinking I turned right, and I believe that split section decision may have saved my life as I avoided a fatal traffic pile-up. All my life up till that point I’d been fascinated by paranormal experiences but not really had one of my own. This personal experience was the catalyst I needed to start collecting stories about ordinary people having supernormal experiences. It was the start of my 50 and counting book writing career.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I truly hope all my readers are comforted and inspired by all my books. I get a lot of messages from my readers and much of my time is spent answering them and hopefully giving them caring and helpful advice. Sometimes they write back to me to say my book or my comments have helped them and there can be no greater reward for a spiritual author than reading heartfelt messages like that.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Prioritise the spiritual aspect of our lives

Teach the healing power of kindness in schools

Investment into the science of consciousness research

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Encouraging others not to copy or follow but to be the best version of themselves that they can be. I truly believe that a great leader does not seek to control or dictate but inspires others to help themselves by offering information and insight and if needed a little direction. A great leader does not encourage dependency on others.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

TAKE GOOD CARE OF YOURSELF

I began to learn this important lesson when my mother died, and I was wrapped in grief and sadness. The very last thing I wanted to do was take care of myself. I stopped caring about myself and everything. It wasn’t until I finally found the courage to nurture myself, and do small, kind things for myself, such as going for a walk, treating myself to a haircut, eating healthily, talking to friends and so on that I was better able to understand and cope with my feelings of loss. Through nurturing myself I also found a deeper spiritual meaning. It felt like my mother hadn’t gone. She was still somehow there through and for me in spirit.

2. OTHERS TREAT YOU AS YOU TREAT YOURSELF

For many years I believed that being kind and constantly giving to or pleasing others was the spiritual relationship template. It took me several painful relationship failures to understand that others really don’t treat you as you treat them. You can be the kindest, nicest and most generous and understanding friend, colleague, partner but if you don’t feel good about yourself you won’t earn their love or respect. Someone wise once told me that when you don’t value yourself other people energetically sense that void in your heart and either take advantage of it or feel drained and somehow diminished by it.

3. ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS

Ten years ago, I was contacted by an entrepreneur who had the most amazing vision and words. It was intoxicating, especially as he was endorsed by people I admired. I was swept away by the eloquence and intelligence and decided to enter into an ambitious work agreement with him. I earnestly fulfilled my part of the agreement but then the excuses and discrepancies began. Every time I wanted answers or to see actual results, I was fed more stories and ideas. My desire to believe words were sacred and my disbelief that someone could promise with such conviction and then not follow through or walk the talk kept me hanging on for far too long and my bank balance took a big hit. Yes, I learned the hard way that when people show you who they are, whether that be through the things they do or the things they promise to do but don’t, believe them. Always trust what others actually DO, not what they say.

4. BELIEVE IN YOURSELF. YOU ARE ENOUGH

There’s something of a connecting theme here and that is the transformative power of self-belief. You need self-belief to take care of yourself and not be taken advantage of by others. You need self-belief to not be blind-sided by persuasive words. I think the journey to self-belief is the journey of all our lives and throughout our lives we constantly need reminding that we are enough and other people, things, work and material things can’t complete us. The only person who can complete you is yourself. My career as an author has been filled with tremendous highs and tremendous lows. I used to get so upset when a book I wrote didn’t resonate as I hoped but these days, I treat triumph and disaster, both these imposters just the same. I’d still love a NY Times bestseller, of course, but whether I achieve that honour or not I know I’ll be fine. I finally have the self-love and belief to know that I am already enough.

5. HAVE FUN

When I gave my first author talk many moons ago, I was nervous. My editor at the time told me to enjoy myself because if I did the audience would too. I took her advice and it was the best advice not just for my talk but for my life. Yes, a lot of things are deeply serious, but life is a ride packed with highs and lows. If you aren’t enjoying the ride you aren’t seizing the moment and living your life to the full. Comedians, in my humble opinion, do incredible healing work. Sometimes though life injects unexpected humour and when that happens just go with the smiles and the flow. I love this story sent to me by one of my amazing readers. She was at the funeral of a loved one and, of course, the funeral was filled with tears until during the service a phone started ringing. The vicar had asked for phones to be switched off, but he was red-faced with embarrassment as the ringtone — which was Crazy Frog — was coming from his phone. By the time he had lifted up his gown to find the phone and switch it off, everyone was laughing through their tears which was exactly the kind of lighthearted approach my reader said her departed loved one would have wanted at the funerals. Angels can fly because they take themselves lightly.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Believe in the beauty of your dreams. This famous Eleanor Roosevelt quote has always sounded deeply inspiring to me, but it wasn’t until recently that I truly understood its power. You’ve got to have strong self-belief. You’ve got to have beautiful dreams. Combine the two and you are unstoppable.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah would be my absolute choice. Love her story, her courage, her vision and her endless innovation and inspiration.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Www.theresacheung.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!