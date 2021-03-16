There will be moments of joy

If I could go back to February 2020, I would tell myself there will be many moments of joy in the coming year. The moments were small at times, but added meaning to my days. I followed a tree across from my apartment through the seasons. I rediscovered water colors. New people came into my life who I never would have met otherwise and I have made friends I look forward to meeting when things really open up again.

Moments of joy have come through watching friends pivot their businesses to online and finding a new space and wider audience. I’ve been able to participate in offerings from friends from coast to coast and inbetween, thanks to zoom.

I have found that I don’t need as much as I thought. I miss travel and being out in the community, but I have been able to build another kind of life that I could not have imagined this year.

Weekly prompt; Joy