There Is Nothing Wrong With Loving Who You Are Too.

Because your own love is also for you.

By

Sometimes, we forget how Love is for us too. How our own love is for us too. To love who we are. To be proud of who we are too.

When we remember how Love is always here, we are filled. Filled with the Understanding of how our love can be constant too. Our own love for who we are. Your own love for you too.

There is nothing wrong with loving who you are too. Because you are allowed to live in Love. You are allowed to live in your own love too.

***

We spend so much of our lives being conditioned to think about Love as finding that special someone to spend our lives with and live happily ever after.

All the love songs, all the movie endings, all our own fantasies too.

So our minds begin to think about Love in this way too. 

And we begin to forget about our own love. And how we are someone too. Someone to love for the rest of our lives. Someone to care about and be patient with too.

When we begin to see all the ways to love and be loved, we begin to remember how Love is always here. Because Love is constant. And our love can be constant too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Sign up here for your Daily Purejoojoo. 

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.

Master your own mind. Isabel Mar teaches you how.

Isabel Mar, I teach you how to break out of your own thoughts. From the Understanding of everything your mind can do for you too.

Isabel Mar is changing how you see your own mind. From the Understanding. The Understanding of everything your mind can also do. To shift from the Thinking to the Understanding. Because your mind can do this too. Because you are the master of your mind. Your thoughts don’t master you. She is the founder and creator of Purejoojoo.com. Purejoojoo is a personal transformation program that begins from the Understanding. The Understanding of Who You Are. Not who you think you should be. Her latest book is "The Purejoojoo Guide to the Understanding: The Understanding of Everything Your Mind Can Do For You Too."

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

