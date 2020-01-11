Sometimes, we forget how Love is for us too. How our own love is for us too. To love who we are. To be proud of who we are too.

When we remember how Love is always here, we are filled. Filled with the Understanding of how our love can be constant too. Our own love for who we are. Your own love for you too.

There is nothing wrong with loving who you are too. Because you are allowed to live in Love. You are allowed to live in your own love too.

***

We spend so much of our lives being conditioned to think about Love as finding that special someone to spend our lives with and live happily ever after.

All the love songs, all the movie endings, all our own fantasies too.

So our minds begin to think about Love in this way too.

And we begin to forget about our own love. And how we are someone too. Someone to love for the rest of our lives. Someone to care about and be patient with too.

When we begin to see all the ways to love and be loved, we begin to remember how Love is always here. Because Love is constant. And our love can be constant too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Sign up here for your Daily Purejoojoo.

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.