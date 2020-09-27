There is no Perfect Age or Time for Anything; Raj Solanki

We never know when and how any situation would end up being, how anyone’s very comforting life, a life full of daydreams change into one full of hustle and struggle.

We don’t know what will happen when we get up on any day, we only know that at any moment things can turn out to be wonderful or sometimes disastrous. Life is unpredictable and if you ask me what remains a constant then I will say that its change. Change is the only constant thing in this changeable life of ours. This change can be humanely, naturally, environmentally, either way, and the reason for any changes that are taking place is to give us a lesson and teach us something of importance. Because our earth never stops revolving even if two people fight or if the stars are not in your favor, but you have to move on and get on with life because life doesn’t ever stop for you.

In any situation, a change might come in your life which you can’t even comprehend but it just happened and there’s nothing else you can do than to pick up where life has left you and get going. Some changes are small enough that it doesn’t affect you much but some are too big that they leave a person-sized hole in your life.

What if you lose someone who is really near and dear to you? What kind of changes this loss will bring or what sufferings might be in store for the closest people? Well, here’s the best example where the person who bore his losses with dignity and grace and picked up everything and made the best of his life.

This is the story of a small boy named Raj Solanki who was born on 25th May 1997. When he was just 13 years, he lost a person who was his true well-wisher, first teacher, first friend, the one who taught him to walk on his own foot, his birth giver, his father. At the age of thirteen when you are just a teenager whose life revolves around going to school, coming back home, and playing with your friends, this little boy had to undertake all the responsibility of the family being the only man. At the age when he should be out playing with his friends, he started his own marketing and advertising business and began working with employees. At the age of developing new skills, he had to work hard for his family to sustain and lead back to the normal life.

Starting a company by the name of RPM Group India with just one rupee he worked so hard that he finally was able to build his own house, own a car and provide all the amenities to his family. It was his willpower and sense of responsibility and love for his family that without a rich and powerful background or anyone’s support, he built his business from scratch, all alone. At present, he has a staff of 11+ employees.

There are lot many things that we can learn from Raj’s life, like in the industry, behind every successful person, there is a godfather, a supporter who paves the way to their success but not in the case of Raj Solanki. He had no one just his father who also passed away at the very early days of his life, only leaving behind some lessons and teachings.

Like many people, Raj Solanki also did not belong to a privileged family but turned himself into a success. All that he is today is because of his hard work and perseverance. In an interview, he said that he never went to any big universities or institutes, whatever skills he possessed, he had learned them from YouTube and by learning from other’s life. he is just 23 years old.

In the early days of his business, he had no knowledge about what to do and how to do it. He used to sell kites at a small shop. From selling kites to building his own company and websites with huge traffic, Raj Solanki had to struggle a lot. He had seen from small to big losses all alone as he had no one to support him during his low or pat his back when he achieved something. His belief and faith in life are very simple and justified: “practice makes perfect” and “time heals all wound”.

This is the life of Raj Solanki, the founder of the RPM Group India which taught me a great deal about loss, perseverance, and dedication and would surely teach our audience a lot of lessons.