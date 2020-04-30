There is Always Hope with Thanh Campbell

It was a true honour and an incredible pleasure to have interviewed such a salt of the earth human being – a dynamo who I am also grateful to call my friend! I believe everyone has a unique story for who they are, and for what they have had to overcome. However, it has never before been my experience to have crossed beautiful paths on the radio airwaves with a person whose identity encompasses, ‘Orphan 32’ as part of their personal descriptor within their fascinating backstory.



It never ceases to amaze me how the people who have faced the most adversity and who have hurdled through such emotional heartache in their lives are the ones who more often than not, are the same indomitable spirits who not only embark upon the most meaningfully profound and purpose driven journey’s…but are also the same people who are committed to paying it forward and to being of service to their fellow brothers and sisters. Thanh Campbell is one of those said brave-hearts!



Those of us who are on the perpetual quest for personal growth and for personal development, know that our current and our future selves are not necessarily defined by who we were once upon a time, and yet – there is no mistaking how pivotal our initial beginnings in life are in fact – part of the interwoven fabric invisibly threaded through the tapestry of our lives. It sets the stage for us eventually being able to connect the dots when we introspectively reflect back in hindsight, upon the reality of how far we have come…for how much we have endured…and also for how much we have had to overcome.



Thanh is a beautiful story teller, which is no easy feat when relaying the story of one’s own arduous journey. Thanh was exceptionally vulnerable and remarkably candid in his recounting of the details for what clearly continues to impact him still to this day, and understandably so. Being the eternal optimist for which he genuinely is, Thanh very succinctly, unpacked a whole lot of yumminess for not only myself, but also for the loyal radio listeners, and for the podcast subscribers (podcast link enclosed). Thanh is a fine example of someone, who for no matter what he has gone through in his life, he remains cathartically instrumental in the lives of so many others. His kind heartedness is beyond infectious, and is truly one of his superpowers in my humble opinion!



Thanh is one of those rare human beings who naturally and conscientiously goes out of his way to make everyone feel included…to make everyone feel seen…to make everyone feel heard…and to make everyone feel significantly important. It is no surprise that Thanh has been the attractor factor for so many who are equally aspiring to offer their own unique contributions to humanity. Thanh is a stellar example of who to look to when garnering and gleaning how to effectively shift change. He is as down to earth as one could ideally wish to be, and yet his gentleness and his sensitivities do not detract from his credibility or legitimacy as both a servant and thought leader – in fact…it is because of his demeanour being exactly as it is that people are magnetically drawn to Thanh – myself included!



Given that I am (positively) biased where Thanh is concerned, I encourage and invite you to draw your own conclusions, which can easily be done by glimpsing a window into his soul via our lovely radio interview together (podcast link enclosed). Thanh…I think the world of you our friend! I cannot thank you enough for the generous gift of your wise insights; shared with millions of people around the globe – our interview heard in 145 countries including your birthplace of Vietnam! You have done both Vietnam and Canada proud, Thanh! Keep Rising, Thanh! Keep Shining!

On behalf of both Thanh Campbell and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted gratitude to you – the #ThriveGlobal readers – for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article.

WHO IS THANH CAMPBELL?!

Mr. Campbell lives in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and works at Hyundai while operating three businesses outside of his speaking career. Thanh is the host of his show, Our Ambitions City, which airs live on Facebook and is becoming a live to air full broadcast on YouTube. Thanh is developing a magazine and a city bus tour by the same name.

Thanh has been asked to sit on a number of Boards, and Committees including MacKids New Health Centre Fundraising Committee as well as the Hamilton Media Advisory Council, which discusses the issue of diversity and multiculturalism portrayed in the media.

Thanh was born in Vietnam and came over to Canada as part of the last flight out of Saigon in 1975 with 56 other orphan children. Their story was captured numerous times in the media. He has been invited to be a guest on such programs as CBC Radio, TVO, Canada AM, 100 Huntley Street, with an opportunity to share his life story to The Nation.

The 57 Orphans’ story has been covered by many newspapers including The Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, Saigon Newspaper, and included in the French Consulate Newsletter.



Most recently, Thanh has written his autobiography titled, Orphan 32. Since then, Thanh has been invited to speak at numerous Business groups, conferences and schools across Canada as a keynote speaker sharing his story of coming to Canada.

In 2014, Mr. Campbell was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award – a prestigious award presented by the Rotary for those whose efforts are commended in community building. Thanh shares his amazing story of the value of family, life, and the power of love.