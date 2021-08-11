There is a lot of things that need to be done if it’s not now, then it will be in the future

It’s time to be me, myself, and humble to wait for what is going to happen next in life, even though we wait too much and spend half of our life, just wait and imagine how life is, still to be patient. I know there is a lot of work to be done, and not yet, even if it takes like ten years. By God’s will, this work will be done one day.

I know it is hard to wait, but it is not like someone, who just sleep and wait for someone else to give them, whatever they want. whether dreams and so. I do whatever I want in my life and whatever that pleases me, if it’s right I move on, and courage myself as the mission will not build itself, that’s me I know and if it’s wrong I learned from experience thing because this life you will not move from step to step without fail. Success comes from words fail if you really understand life.

I know there is a lot of people out there, complain themself about other’s level. Let me tell you the truth, everything that you see in someone’s life, whether they succeed, they make their dreams come true, they achieved their life and goals and other things in this world. It is because they already move their first step on, on and they keep moving on, cause all this work will not work alone, and at least you work for it and ensure everything is done. That’s how they achieve everything and they deserve it because they work for it.

Some crowds will judge you twice, when they still, they don’t see your results or why you are been like this. It’s to feel someone and thanks to them as long as they are trying their own best with whatever they look for. I tell you, there is a lot of work to be done, not now, but by God’s will, and as long as am try my own best, and as long as they are trying their own best too. I wish you success and blessings on your mission. keep move on, and on, you will rest later.

There is an English idiom said, Don’t judge a book by its cover. mean “That man or woman may look very small and insignificant, but don’t judge a book by its cover, he’s/she’s a very powerful man/woman in his/her circle”