There Are Times When Justice Means Living and Continuing Their Legacy! #BrandonBernard #HelpSaveBrandon

The story of Brandon Bernard continues to unfold. Gradually, as more people continue to hear about the sentencing of this 40-year old man, who went into prison, at the age of 18, calls to the White House continue to unfold. What remains even more powerful is the huge wave of support, which is being directed towards his way. He was 18 when he went in. Now, he is 40 years old. Now, he is 40. Every single, precious moment counts. Every moment counts.

Once a prosecutor and several jury members believed he was deserving of capital punishment. However, now that story is starting to change. Now there is a different tune. People are unsure. Minds are being changed. Does Brandon Bernard deserve to be put to death? Some people would say that it is a form of justice. They would proclaim it as needed and the ultimate form of justice. Yet, is it so?

We mourn for the victims. We mourn for that horrendous night when TODD and STACIE BAGLEY were so viciously gunned down, and bodies burned. Their Christian faith directed them in their workings with youth. Through their ministry, there is no telling how many people were saved. There is no telling how many youth magically turned their lives around. Moving from a place of danger and criminality, to one of salvation; that straight and narrow path! And then, it happened. We don’t want to imagine it. We don’t want to imagine those final precious moments of TODD and STACIE BAGLEY! Who would want to? Who would ever want to imagine that, final time? There is rage. Rightfully so! There is anger. Rightfully so. There are the emotions of revenge. Rightfully so. Justice must be served. There is no escaping that. Nevertheless, how can it be served? What is the best way, in which real justice is served?

They say that he should suffer the same fate, as the Todd and Stacie. Yet, what about their legacy? They say that he has no right to live. Yet, what about their legacy? Sometimes we get so caught up in wanting revenge, that we forget about the natural way of Universal law. We forget that what was taken, must always be restored. We forget about that. There are things needing to be experienced and understood. Sometimes, we forget that living can be one of the ultimate forms of justice. I don’t mean living, in freedom. I mean have to LIVE, in order to continue on the legacy for those, who were taken from us, way too soon!

What about their legacy? How will it continue on?

Brandon Bernard is not absolved of responsibilities for his crimes. Nevertheless, what is his debt to society? His very responsibility and debt to society, is that he must restore and CONTINUE the legacy, which was taken from this beautiful couple! While in a prison cell, for the rest of his life, he MUST continue the work of TODD and STACIE BAGLEY! It means that must reach out to troubled and at risk youth, who are heading down the wrong path. He must be an advocate for teenagers, and pre-teens, to make healthier decision. He must be an advocate. It is the necessary and JUST thing to do! Whether it be writing letters of encouragement. Whether it be using his story as an example for what happens when you make the wrong decisions. By any examples necessary, he must reach as many youth, as possible! And, he must do it until his ripe old age.

What about their legacy?

What people do not understand, is that the legacy of TODD and STACIE BAGLEY continues to remain incomplete. And if the work associated with a legacy, remains incomplete, it is worse than death. It is worth, as they cannot rest in the spiritual world.

Who will finish their legacy?

He must! Yes! BRANDON BERNARD must complete the legacy. That is the ULTIMATE form of JUSTICE! Since he participated in the unfinished tasks and projects of their legacy, of TODD and STACIE BAGLEY, he must continue the work, behind bars. Yes. This is just. For, what those in power fail to realize is that, should the sentencing of Brandon Bernard take place, so dies the legacy of TODD and STACIE BAGLEY! In fact, because he was there, he is the only one, who can complete their memory, and traces of it. He must. It is just! And, there is no better time to continue that work, then right now! There is no greater time!

In the name of Heaven’s grace, let their legacy live

In the name of their memory and work, let their legacy live

In the name of mercy, the pursuit of justice, let him continue to fulfill, and complete their legacy. . .so that their names can finally live!

Let the legacy of TODD and STACIE BAGLEY, continue in its completion, so that their Souls can finally rest in peace!

In the name of mercy and grace, let Brandon Bernard pay what he owes, LIVING in order to complete their legacy!

Let him live, so that JUSTICE can continue to, TRULY, be served!

For more information on how you can make your plea for the saving of Brandon Bernard life, you may click on the following links:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

https://www.helpsavebrandon.com/

Note: You may also Tweet (Twitter) to President Donald J. Trump, to ask for the mercy of Brandon Bernard! @POTUS @WhiteHouse