There are no Safe Places, Only Safe People

Here's an old saying that's particularly relevant today: "May we live in interesting times." Those words were very foretelling, or maybe even very foreboding, during the time that saying came out in ancient China.

Here’s an old saying that’s particularly relevant today:

“May we live in interesting times.”

Those words were very foretelling, or maybe even very foreboding, during the time that saying came out in ancient China. During that time, the Chinese were building the Silk Road, which was a vast trading network over all of Central Asia, subcontinent Asia and beyond. They dominated the trade during that period of time and they thrived in every way imaginable. What those Genius Leaders didn’t know beforehand is that they had to climb the largest mountains and traverse vast swaths of desert and seas that they never could have imagined. Well, they succeeded in doing that. I’m sharing this today because I believe that we too are living in interesting times.

The great challenges that are emerging on our planet – such as climate change and bioterrorism, are no doubt foretelling of challenging times. Whether you are an entrepreneur or CEO of a Fortune 500 company, no one is left untouched.

What I want to share with you today is that I learned early on in my business career and early on in my Journey to Genius from my teacher Alberto Vialdo, is that: there are no safe places, there are only safe people.

That begs the question, how do you become a safe person?

I am offering this today because I believe the existential threats, the great challenges that we face, offer us great opportunities. In order to tap into that existential opportunity, we need to be a safe person. And what do I mean by that? Well, look around our culture. Look around our government systems across the globe. See what is happening in this great divide between races and genders. There is much division, be it politically, economically, socially, culturally – every single way. There is nothing really to be done about that, other than to become, first and foremost, a safe person.

Within ourselves, we hold kindness and compassion, so we can extend that to others. If we are angry, or projecting our violence, or acting on a behalf of a company that is perhaps predatory in its nature, then ultimately, we’re attracting that energy unto ourselves. In other words, when we become a safe person, we don’t attract that energy. We attract goodwill, abundance, and great wealth, and we share that with others, ourselves, and our companies. Becoming a safe person is a journey. I call that the Journey to Genius, because in that journey, we get to discover the indelible truth of who we are in our most authentic nature, and in our deepest entrepreneurial nature. We can share those gifts authentically as a safe person and we can live in certainty and happiness.

If you want to learn more about this, I offer deeper insights and free resources on my website and linked below. 

10 STEPS TO CREATING BALANCE, PURPOSE AND FULFILLMENT

Adam Hall, Inspirational Speaker, Author, Founder of The Genius Process

Adam Hall

Adam Hall, Speaker, Author, Founder of the Genius Process, empowers individuals and organizations to unleash their genius to rediscover and align their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

Adam’s background includes twenty-four years as the founder and CEO of a Los Angeles based Middle Market Real Estate Investment Bank. During his tenure, he raised in excess of $1.5 billion from both private and institutional sources. He served as principal on several successful commercial real estate projects.  His accomplishments earned him recognition and stature in the community.

In 2004, Adam underwent a profound awakening. This began a period of deep discernment, exploration, research and study of Eastern and Western modalities, as well as, Indigenous wisdom traditions, Jungian psychology, and Quantum Mechanics. After a courageous and intensive process of initiations, Adam came to a comprehensive understanding of consciousness, the nature of reality and how this knowledge can be accessed and applied to one’s personal and business life.

In 2007, Adam founded Earthkeeper Alliance Legacy Partners LLC., a for-profit B-Corp dedicated to land conservation and un-development. In 2016, he retired to consult with individuals and organizations to help them rediscover their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

As Founder of the Genius Process, Adam offers a new quantum mindset based on wholeness, as opposed to individualism and separation. His work fully integrates the biological, physiological, psychological, and ecological aspects of human nature with spiritual law and universal intelligence. He specializes in supporting leaders and companies to transform how they live their lives and do business to serve the greater good.  

In 2013, Adam authored The Earthkeeper, Undeveloping the Future, published by Hay House. His upcoming books include The Divine Design, The Thirteen Wisdom Teachings of the Genius, and Wisdom for the Everyday Spiritual Traveler, a pocket guide to a life of Joy. 

Adam lives in Santa Barbara, California where he spends his time mentoring young leaders, doing community and planetary stewardship work, as well as, other philanthropic endeavors dedicated to land conservation and education. He is a life long learner and is devoted to reinventing the planet. He enjoys spending time with his three daughters, four granddaughters and communing with Mother Nature.

