There are no Safe Places, Only Safe People

Here’s an old saying that’s particularly relevant today:

“May we live in interesting times.”

Those words were very foretelling, or maybe even very foreboding, during the time that saying came out in ancient China. During that time, the Chinese were building the Silk Road, which was a vast trading network over all of Central Asia, subcontinent Asia and beyond. They dominated the trade during that period of time and they thrived in every way imaginable. What those Genius Leaders didn’t know beforehand is that they had to climb the largest mountains and traverse vast swaths of desert and seas that they never could have imagined. Well, they succeeded in doing that. I’m sharing this today because I believe that we too are living in interesting times.

The great challenges that are emerging on our planet – such as climate change and bioterrorism, are no doubt foretelling of challenging times. Whether you are an entrepreneur or CEO of a Fortune 500 company, no one is left untouched.

What I want to share with you today is that I learned early on in my business career and early on in my Journey to Genius from my teacher Alberto Vialdo, is that: there are no safe places, there are only safe people.

That begs the question, how do you become a safe person?

I am offering this today because I believe the existential threats, the great challenges that we face, offer us great opportunities. In order to tap into that existential opportunity, we need to be a safe person. And what do I mean by that? Well, look around our culture. Look around our government systems across the globe. See what is happening in this great divide between races and genders. There is much division, be it politically, economically, socially, culturally – every single way. There is nothing really to be done about that, other than to become, first and foremost, a safe person.

Within ourselves, we hold kindness and compassion, so we can extend that to others. If we are angry, or projecting our violence, or acting on a behalf of a company that is perhaps predatory in its nature, then ultimately, we’re attracting that energy unto ourselves. In other words, when we become a safe person, we don’t attract that energy. We attract goodwill, abundance, and great wealth, and we share that with others, ourselves, and our companies. Becoming a safe person is a journey. I call that the Journey to Genius, because in that journey, we get to discover the indelible truth of who we are in our most authentic nature, and in our deepest entrepreneurial nature. We can share those gifts authentically as a safe person and we can live in certainty and happiness.

If you want to learn more about this, I offer deeper insights and free resources on my website and linked below.

10 STEPS TO CREATING BALANCE, PURPOSE AND FULFILLMENT