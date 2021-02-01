There are many keys to success, and patience is one of them – Sourabh Sharma

Sourabh Sharma is an entrepreneurial prodigy with a penchant for adventure. The marketing prophet truly possesses a Midas touch, since every venture he embarks on prospers, all while enjoying every moment to its fullest. Sourabh has been known for his inquisitive mind, an unyielding desire to learn, to question, and to not accept things at face value. Reinforced and broadened by his love for and pristine belief in all things surreal—Wonderland, Hogwarts, Narnia, etc.—his mind knows no bounds and his ambitions welcome obstacles, as no matter the realm he directs his entrepreneurial zeal becomes a reality.

We’re told from a very early age that patience is a virtue. However, very few of us are ever really shown or taught how to be patient. Patience is not something we have; it is something we consciously do. Patience is like any other hard-earned discipline: The more we practice it, the more patient we become.

There are many keys to success, and patience is one of them.

You have to set big, hairy, and audacious goals to do great things. But setting the goals themselves is only the first part of the equation. If you want to do anything great, you have to learn the art of following through. That’s where we slip — because taking action is scary. It takes tenacity to follow through on our goals and you need the audacity to set a huge scary goal down and tell the world you’re going to achieve it no matter what. We must have patience to maintain our enthusiasm and industriousness when pursuing our goals says Sourabh.

It is patience that reminds us that our hard work will pay off, that worthwhile goals take time to achieve. As William Shakespeare wrote, “How poor they are that have not patience! What wound did ever heal, but by degrees?” We must have patience to be a good listener, which is a requirement of cooperation.

It takes guts to claim a piece of the pie for your own. But you know what else it takes, and a lot of it? It takes patience. So much patience. It can take years of patience, or even a decade of grueling work before you start to reap big results from all the time and hard work you’ve put in, and it can be frustrating as hell.

Successful businesspeople set themselves apart from the rest of the pack by mastering the skill sets which lead to success. Patience gives us grit. It gifts us the ability to work steadily toward our goals. And when we reach our goals consistently, we build our reputation. Great reputations are developed through persevering, not giving up. It is when we persist, despite the odds, that we achieve the desired levels of success we seek, he quoted.