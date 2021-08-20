Theodore Barnes of ‘The Ms Pat Show’: “Be patient”

“Be patient.” Not everything goes the way you want it to. Sometimes you get all the way deep in the audition process and still don’t get the job. It doesn’t mean you did anything wrong or you weren’t good enough, it’s that you have to be patient and wait for YOUR opportunity and turn.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Theodore Barnes.

Theodore Barnes can be seen starring on the upcoming BET+ comedy series “The Ms. Pat Show”. Based on the stand-up comedy and memoir of Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, the show follows Williams as a fictionalized version of herself; a former convicted felon turned suburban mom whose hustle and resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta. Theodore shines as Junebug, Williams’ youngest son who brings all the real, relatable teenage comedy. “ The Ms. Pat Show” is slated for premiere summer 2021 on BET+.

Additional credits for Theodore include Brian Walls on ABC’s currently airing hit series, “The Goldbergs”, series regular lead on Netflix’s “Prince of Peoria”, recurring role on Nickelodeon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn”, and guest-starring roles on “Goliath” on Amazon & “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” on FOX. He was also a series regular lead for Nickelodeon’s “Legendary Dudas”.

Born and raised in San Pedro, California, Theodore began his career at a young age, landing his first big break at just 11 years old as a series regular on “Back in the Game” for ABC opposite James Caan, Maggie Lawson, and Josie Totah. He has been working steadily ever since. When Theodore isn’t on set you can find him playing basketball at the local YMCA, surfing, roller skating, collecting sneakers, and he loves In-N-Out Burger. Theodore participated in California’s Heal the Bay 2013 Coastal Cleanup Day, which inspired him to have a deep love and care for the ocean, beaches, and coastlands. He has also volunteered over the past years with Habitat for Humanity, helping families across southern California build and improve their homes.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in San Pedro, California where everyone in the city knows everyone. I grew up close with my parents, grandparents and younger brother. We were always together whether it was going to the movies, playing in the backyard, or watching television together.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started out doing background for about two years until I got the opportunity to step in front of the camera. A family friend was great friends with an agent looking for new clients. After talking it over with my parents, we concluded that trying new things wouldn’t hurt. So, we ended up taking a meeting with him. After talking to him and getting to know each other, he asked me to read a piece of paper that was for Jiffy Peanut Butter. His only instructions were for me to read it as if I’d never heard of it and that it was the best thing in the world. At the time, I was young and new to it all, so I read it with feeling, passion and as if I’d made the peanut butter myself. After the reading, he looks at us and said it was perfect and that he wanted to sign me at that moment; right away. Again, us being new to it all and it coming so fast, my parents and I had to talk about it and round table it. I ended up signing with him. Shortly after, I got my first audition which resulted in a booking. It’s been uphill from there!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The first thing that comes to mind is getting the opportunity to film my Netflix show “The Prince of Peoria” on the same stage as one of my favorite shows, “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think the funniest mistake I ever made when I first started acting was being on set, on a shoot day and walking through the set not even aware that they were recording. It was funny because it wasn’t my scene, and I casually was walking through the set, eating animal crackers (thinking to myself that they were just rehearsing). Out of nowhere, I heard “cut” and everyone was laughing and looking at me. Shortly after, the director came up to me and said, “That’s a great walk you got their bud, but you’re not in this scene!” I couldn’t help but to laugh while everyone else was laughing and it was a tad bit embarrassing.

I learned to pay more attention!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’ve been auditioning. I have a few irons in the fire. When I know something more, I’ll let you know more. In the meantime, follow me on Instagram and Facebook for current postings.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Yes, “DON’T QUIT!” If it’s something you are really passionate about and you have a love for it, put your head down and continue to work. Anyone can say where they see themselves in a couple of years. Only a few are going to work for it until they get there, no matter how hard or how long it takes. It looks different for everyone. And just like anything in life, there’s a possibility of failure. “No” does not always mean no, it’s more like, “they went in another direction,” (for example if the role description asked for a teenager yet they selected a much younger person). The funny part is before an actor gets that one “yes” they’ll hear a hundred no’s. The “yes” feels mighty fine!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Mutual respect and love for everyone matters and can be seen in a multitude of ways on and off the screen.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wouldn’t say these are things I “wished” someone told me when I first started. These are things I’ve been told along the way and have encouraged/influenced my development along the way.

“Remember where you come from.”

Oftentimes you get a lot of people hyping you up and telling you how good you are. Even people always telling you yes. So, it can be easy to get a big head, but you have to stay humble. It’ll get you further.

2. “Be patient.”

Not everything goes the way you want it to. Sometimes you get all the way deep in the audition process and still don’t get the job. It doesn’t mean you did anything wrong or you weren’t good enough, it’s that you have to be patient and wait for YOUR opportunity and turn.

3. “Keep your eyes open.”

A lot of people will want to be your friend especially when you have achieved what they consider a level of “success.” Always keep the right people in your corner who have your best interest at heart.

4. “Stay focused.”

Along the way, it can be easy to fall into certain traps that can take you off your path or even the temptation to put pleasure before business. You have to take a step back and remind yourself about the goals you are working towards.

5. “Always make it fun.”

My coach tells me to have fun every time I step on set. When you are having fun, people will see it through your acting which makes you more likeable.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Find something new to learn and love about the business each time you’re on set. It’s best to look at your career and auditions as a relationship. As time goes, you learn more about each other/opportunity. Therefore, each opportunity will be a fresh and new investment.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

That’s a good question. I would say a day where different people from different cultures could sit down and ask questions about one another’s cultures that they are curious about or don’t understand. I feel like in this day sometimes people fear things they don’t understand. So maybe if we could sit at a table, in a room with just two people (completely confidential) and have a genuine conversation, it could bring a little more peace, love, and unity into this world.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Well first off, all praises to God for allowing me to be put in a position where I can perform and have continued success. The list of persons (Jesus, parents, sibling, family, pastors, agents and managers, friends, strangers, colleagues, casting, crew, coaches, teachers, classmates, angels…) is endless that I am grateful towards. However, I want to shout out to my coach Jeff Dockweiler. He’s been there since day one. First audition I EVER got, I booked and he had a huge roll in that. Working with and learning from him has been a blessing. We work great together, have many things in common, and each and every time I’ve worked with him, he brings the best out of me. He always says “That factor has always been in you, I just push you to bring it out and make sure it’s fine-tuned”.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“DON’T QUIT.”

I have been living my life by this quote even before acting. “It only takes ONE, so DON’T Quit”. It goes for any and everyone. It doesn’t matter what you’re working for or towards, it only takes one “yes” to get “that” job you’ve been wanting. Even more, it only takes one person to put in a good word about you based on your work ethic to now be talked about amongst others. So, until that time comes, “DON’T QUIT,” and keep working hard every day. Not only do I live by it, I have t-shirts I printed with the same message.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to sit down with the all-time greatest point guard Chris Paul and talk about basketball and break down his career and the finesse he plays with. He’s been my favorite player since he came to the

Los Angeles Clippers in 2010 and I mirror my game after him. I’m always watching his Wake Forest College highlights. I would like to talk more about his recipe for success, his mentality for being in the NBA (while continuing to juggle family and social life), mixed with his on and off-the-court greatness.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram — @theodorebarnes

Facebook — Theodore Barnes

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!