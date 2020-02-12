The Zen of Now

Consciousness in all space in the Universe is expressing itself as human beings by transforming itself into the biochemistry of our bodies, moment by moment.

We’re often so busy in our everyday world, and so distracted by the ever changing information on our screens, that we forget this larger and deeper dimension of our being.

Reconnecting into the universal and unlimited consciousness deep inside ourselves is an intuitive process that we can bring into our life in the world, whenever we have a spare moment.

We can pay attention to the aware space inside us, the inner conscious awareness that’s always gazing out through us, and we can find an intuitive realization of the presence of this spatial conscious awareness.

Choosing to focus our attention inwardly, at odd moments during the day, helps us make the shift from separation to wholeness.

We can intuitively realize ourselves as unique human expressions of an unlimited cosmic consciousness, that’s bringing all life everywhere into being, rather than seeing ourselves as separate and alone.

We can begin to access a stream of intuitive insights that help us live a life more in sync with the synchronistic intelligence that orchestrates the Universe.

And we can find a calm inner space that allows us to dissolve the separation thinking that sometimes makes us feel unhappy, while also finding a closer and more intuitive connection than we usually have to co-workers, friends, even our cat!

The inner awareness space we find inside ourselves is cosmic consciousness itself, the quiet presence of conscious awareness, prior to all thinking.

Taking a focus of attention inward helps us realize this thought-free inner space and rediscover our intuitive connection into the one knowing which knows all of us as itself, the cosmic consciousness that’s bringing all life into being throughout the Universe.

A single conscious space exists inside all of us that becomes knowable as we allow our thinking to dissolve away.

Consciousness in all of us is a single experiencing space.

The seeing and experiencing we’re aware of inside ourselves is occurring within this cosmic consciousness at the core of our innermost self and in all space everywhere.

On planet Earth, each one of us is an unlimited cosmic consciousness taking on human form for the duration of a human life.

Each one of us has a unique contribution to make to the evolution of life and consciousness on our planet. We’re an intrinsic and important part of everything that’s occurring.

11_2_20

Paul Mulliner is a writer and digital artist