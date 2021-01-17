Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Yellow Toothpick

Windex and the Yellow Toothpick

I meant well. Truly I did. I think it had something to do with my obsession with Windex. Windex is the answer for many cleaning opportunities. When I saw my mom’s glasses, I knew. Windex to the rescue. We were having a lovely meal at home. Suddenly, I thought it would be a terrific idea to Windex my mom’s reading glasses. They looked dirty. She was grateful. We had a lovely pasta dinner at home and happy memories from when my dad was alive.

I sprayed the Windex. What? Something snapped. What is it? Looking. Searching. Crawling around on the floor. Looking for something. What? The nose guard broke off. Searching the floor on hands and knees, I find the plastic nose protector near the dishwasher. Thinking back, did it know it needed cleaning?

My mom loves to read, do crossword puzzles and to paint. Now, she will not be able to do any of this. Why? Windex. Yes, Windex is surely to blame. Too strong for its own good. Hmm…Maybe not. I reflected. I pondered. I wanted to blame someone. Something. Windex? No, I thought it over and the small asymmetrical plastic see-through nose guard was a goner. How long could it last. Plastic against Windex? No comment.Fast forward.

I went to Acme for the “eyeglass repair kit”. You know, you notice it…online while checking out. You see it. A small cylindrical impulse purchase for $5.49. I called Acme to confirm they had it, that and a book of stamps. Did they still carry stamps? My mom was my priority. She would not be able to do all she loves without those glasses.

What was I thinking? Cleaning them? With Windex? I was guilt ridden. Returning from Acme last Sunday feeling triumphant with the repair kit, I set to work. I watched two YouTube videos on how to replace the nose guard. Who knew that replacing a nose guard was this complicated?

I followed the video and was ecstatic when the tiny screw popped out of the glass frame. I felt like celebrating this little screw removal. I quickly found out I would have to replace the tiny screw. Has anyone seen my thumbs? Shhh! I have giant thumbs. Thumbs good for squashing bugs, but certainly not for getting a tiny screw into an eyeglass frame. Bad thumbs? but good eyes.

I was able to insert the new nose guard, but I had to pick up this teeny tiny screw and put it in this almost imaginary hole and then use a screwdriver to secure the nose guard, What? Hello? Land of the Giant thumbs???My mom was a good sport.

She alternated between wearing Scotch tape or a Band-aid on the bridge of her nose so the metal frame of the glasses did not cut her. Patiently waiting for me to repair the reading glasses. Four days later…

Today, we worked together with our $5.99 purchase from Amazon to replace the missing nose guard. We tried and tried but could not fit the tiny screw to attach the nose guard. Enter the Giant Thumbs! Mom could have helped but needed said reading glasses to see…Finally, I suggested a toothpick. Screw be gone! Enter the yellow toothpick!Voila! Perfection. Not.

We laughed so hard that we cried. She tried to wear the glasses with the yellow toothpick, We talked about cutting the toothpick. We were howling with laughter so that we forgot about the glasses. That yellow toothpick was our Saturday Night Live, on a Friday during COVID. I love you mom!

    Dr. Jacalyn Kerbeck, Certified Life & Career Coach.

    Dr. Jacalyn is a certified holistic, career and life coach doing business under the Dr. Jacalyn LLC. Dr. Jacalyn partners with clients to help them overcome adversity.  She is an Executive Producer, TV/Radio show host who provides a platform on Rapping with Dr. Jacalyn for guests she interviews to share their stories of inspiration and hope to help others.
    Dr. Jacalyn has her own channel on Business Talk Radio. Each  week, she has 6 regularly scheduled broadcasts and a number of special broadcasts. Our shows are LIVE streaming each week on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitch TV. In addition, you can Tunein on TuneIn Radio, Apple, Amazon, Pandora and Spotify.  Dr.  Jacalyn and her co-hosts provide guests a safe, comfortable and fun atmosphere to share their stories on business, dating, overcoming adversity and a variety of topics.

    Dr. Jacalyn is a life-long learner as encouraged by her parents, Jack and Joyce. She has a Masters Degree in Finance and a Doctorate in Business Administration. Her doctoral dissertation was focused on driving behavior change with people. She used archival survey data to triangulate how gender and generation of a pharmaceutical sales force was impacted by employee recognition programs.

    She thrived during her decades of work in corporate America working in telecommunications for AT&T and Siemens. Her next career move was in calling on C-Suite executives to help them solve business issues related to sales, marketing and human resources. She was able to travel with her clients and learn about other cultures.
    In working with a life coach, Dr. Jacalyn created a business plan and road map to start her own business. As a certified life coach, Dr. Jacalyn is blessed to meet many fascinating people who genuinely want to help others by sharing their stories. The tv and radio platforms are the perfect compliment for this.

    Having been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 1991, Dr. Jacalyn is keenly aware of the challenges of having a chronic and incurable disease that has impacted her nearly 3-6 months of every year. In 2018, she was diagnosed with facial eczema and scalp psoriasis. As such, Dr. Jacalyn is very involved with the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation as a committee member, team leader, support groups leader and board member. She also fundraises for the National Psoriasis Foundation. She has spoken publicly about life with 3 auto immune diseases and high blood pressure.

    During the pandemic, Dr. Jacalyn became a certified Corepower yoga sculpt teacher and a  certified Meditation Teacher by THEPATH and offers classes online each week through her Website: https://drjacalyn.com

