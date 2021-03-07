Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The year we met ourselves

This year has been quite the ride for all of us. While doors to the outside world closed, the doors to ourselves were pried open. While we were still locked down with our families, in some cases, you were still your own constant companion whether with them or sometimes locked inside your own bathroom, trying to breathe.

We’ve probably seen ourselves at our most vulnerable, even helpless, and sometimes have had neither the ability and at this point nor the energy to reach out to others.We’ve both fallen apart and soothed ourselves back demonstrating our sheer resilience. We’ve discovered and even developed parts of ourselves that we usually don’t have the time to and have gone deeper into ourselves than ever before, reaching, digging to find that strength we know we have deep inside.

With every passing day, skins are shedding, an accelerated metamorphis. Everyday coming closer to the real us, clarifying the vision of who we are, and who we want to become.

    Saara Ali, Lawyer

    Saara is a lawyer and writer based out of Dubai. She started writing in 2011 after spending time in Kibaha, Tanzania where she was moved to share the amazing work of the foundation she was working with. Her work has evolved and reveals her love for human connection, potential and the power of the written and spoken word. She loves to travel and has lived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada and now the United Arab Emirates. While fascinated by new cultures and languages, she is especially intrigued by the universal truths that bind us all.

