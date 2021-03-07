The year we met ourselves

This year has been quite the ride for all of us. While doors to the outside world closed, the doors to ourselves were pried open. While we were still locked down with our families, in some cases, you were still your own constant companion whether with them or sometimes locked inside your own bathroom, trying to breathe.

We’ve probably seen ourselves at our most vulnerable, even helpless, and sometimes have had neither the ability and at this point nor the energy to reach out to others.We’ve both fallen apart and soothed ourselves back demonstrating our sheer resilience. We’ve discovered and even developed parts of ourselves that we usually don’t have the time to and have gone deeper into ourselves than ever before, reaching, digging to find that strength we know we have deep inside.

With every passing day, skins are shedding, an accelerated metamorphis. Everyday coming closer to the real us, clarifying the vision of who we are, and who we want to become.