The Year in Review

2020 IS A YEAR THAT HAS CERTAINLY MADE AN IMPRESSION!

And, while most of the references we see and hear in regards to this past year are not positive, it’s important to notice the hidden gifts that emerged out of the challenges.

Something I’ve heard from many of my clients is that they didn’t do anything this year… or at least they didn’t do enough because they weren’t able to meet the goals they set or they’ve unfairly compared themselves to others.

Just because you didn’t robustly go from one accomplishment to another and another and another doesn’t mean you failed to live up to your potential.

And if unexpected circumstances prevented you from meeting a goal, it’s not a reflection on your worth. You wouldn’t beat yourself up if you planned a hike on a day that ended up being cold and rainy. You would accept that circumstances didn’t allow you to carry out your plan. Why should a small circumstance like a global pandemic be different? (Yes, you can laugh. In fact, it’s healthy.)

THE FIRST AND MOST IMPORTANT THING TO DO IS TO FORGIVE YOURSELF.

Recognize that the circumstances were beyond your control and let go of your grip on what “should have been.” If it helps, make a list of all the things you are feeling disappointed or regretful about. Give yourself some time to truly feel and process the emotions, as it was a lot for everyone in different ways. Most importantly, forgive yourself so you can move into the beginning of this new year feeling a bit lighter.

Besides, just getting through the year, in whatever way you did, is most certainly a feat in human spirit.

I WOULD ALSO ENCOURAGE YOU TO AIM YOUR PERSPECTIVE TOWARD FINDING THE PLACES WHERE YOU GREW THE MOST, EVEN IF IT ONLY LOOKED LIKE YOU WERE JUST SITTING THERE.

Did you listen more intently to your kids, your mate or your friends?

Did you do some things you’ve been wanting to do for a while?

What did you give yourself permission NOT to do?

What about the gift of extra sleep?

Did you take space to consider what you really need?

Did you discover that you work better from home or at different hours than you were used to working?

Maybe you noticed new insights about yourself?

Did you learn more patience? Resilience? Acceptance?

All these things count as much as the goals you wrote last January, maybe more.

Even our children have gotten an education in these areas. Just because they haven’t been at school doesn’t mean they haven’t been learning valuable lessons and growing as humans.

NOW IS A GREAT TIME TO THINK ABOUT WHAT YOU WANT TO DEVELOP AS WE STEP INTO 2021.

How do you want to show up for yourself differently?

What do you want to bring to your work or your relationships?

What lights you up?

How do you want to be?

What do you have to offer others?

How can you start incorporating more of what you truly value into your everyday life?

What do you want to let go of?

Make a commitment to yourself be more intentional in your daily life as you move ahead by continuing to ask these questions and refine the answers. It is possible to make the events of 2020 a great inspiration and impetus for positive change in your life and in the world!

