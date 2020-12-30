Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The World Will Show You What You Believe

Choose the positive.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Dex Ezekiel on Unsplash
Photo by Dex Ezekiel on Unsplash
Photo by Dex Ezekiel on Unsplash

Up until recently, I held this painful belief that I was alone in the world, I couldn’t depend on anyone, I had to do it all on my own. It was a very painful place to be. When you hold that type of belief, you look for evidence in the world, and you’ll find it.

The world will show you whatever you believe. Even when it’s a painful belief.

When you hold a painful belief and then you see evidence of the contrary, those two will collide. And oftentimes, we value the painful belief over the positive one, and at that point, we have to make a decision which one has to go. But, one of them HAS to go.

I choose the positive.

Morning Contemplation

My favorite time of day is the quiet of the early morning. That’s my prayer, meditation, and contemplation time. In this “spare” time that I value so much before the rest of the family is awake, I love to organize and arrange concepts and thoughts to increase my own clarity and usefulness. Recently, I was comparing my old painful beliefs to the new way I live my life, and my most cherished values came to mind.

I now live by six powerful, cherished values, which I aspire to each day.

My Internal Values

Integrity — Fully knowing and embracing my values, talents, desires, and my vision, and being those at all times whether alone or in a crowd, whether in the light or darkness.

DisciplineChoosing growth over comfort, and deciding and doing regardless of mental, emotional, or social distraction.

Temperance — All things in their perfect quantity, including food, drink, work, exercise, rest, entertainment, and business. This has been my biggest challenge in life because I tend to overdo everything.

My External Values

Service — Living a selfless life committed to utilizing my life and my gains for the benefit of humanity instead of looking to only satisfy my own needs and desires.

Justice — When deciding upon two or more options, choosing the one which will have the most powerful, positive impact on society.

L.O.V.E.Letting Others Voluntarily Evolve. Striving to accept and embrace others exactly where they are knowing they are doing the best they can, and that if they could do better they would.

The world will show you what you believe. I choose the positive.

#lifebydesign #leadloveprofitplay #selfmastery #success #happiness #freedom #wealth #smallbusiness

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    Through private coaching, mastermind groups, and training, Mike helps business owners achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why Inner Conflict Is Your Most Important Issue – Plus Three Steps to Resolution

    by Mike Bundrant
    Photo by Abishek on Unsplash
    Community//

    The Stories We Tell Ourselves

    by Mike Kitko
    Photo by KAL VISUALS on Unsplash
    Community//

    Beliefs Create Reality

    by Mike Kitko

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.