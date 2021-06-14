“The world changes when we change our perspective.”

Have you ever been in a situation where a person has to come to you with a problem? They come to you and tell you are about this earth-shattering disaster and they are totally bewildered as to how to resolve this. In your mind, you’re thinking that this isn’t an issue at all and all they need to do is this or that and the problem is resolved.

If you’ve experienced this, there is a simple explanation as to why you feel this is simple and they feel this is the end of the world, because they see the issue different to you and you’re not emotionally attached. Their perspective is completely different to yours and to have a better understanding of people and relationships this is definitely an area to consider working on.

You Are The Only Person Who See’s Life Your Way

Every single person on this planet will never be able to fully understand your life and you can’t fully understand theirs because how you see the world is not how you see it. Yes, of course, you can empathise, be understanding and compassionate but you still haven’t walked in their shoes.

If you have any siblings you know this rings true. You’ve been raised by the same parents and environment, but see the world totally different. Yes, there may be some similarities but also you could well be wondering how we all came from the same parents!

Relationships Fall Apart

This is why so many relationships fall apart and so many people are left frustrated because the other party does not see what they see. To be clear we are all self-obsessed, we are all looking out for our own needs ultimately in life. This is perfectly ok but being aware of other peoples views can really help you to create more meaningful relationships. In turn, this will improve the quality of your life.

You can shout until you’re blue in the face, trying to explain how you feel or how you see the situation, but often the other person hasn’t got a clue what you’re talking about because they are seeing it from their perspective. If you struggle seeing how another person sees things then this may well be an area for you to consider improving.

A Little Tip

My tip for you is to always if you can keep your life in perspective. Do your best to not blow the small things out of proportion and this will help you become more resilient when the bad times come your way. Also, when you are having a meltdown with your partner, a colleague at work or your kids, again do your best to see it from their point of view. Both these things will help to keep you in control and this my friend is the art of self-control.

“The world changes when we change our perspective.”