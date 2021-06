I’m not sure I can help

but my heart wants to try.

Oh, I can shop for you or

bring you dinner.

I can even help you up

should you fall.

But when the hunger is

inside, when the break is

where no one can see,

then all we can do is be

a greenhouse for each other.

A Question to Walk With: How do you help someone you love when where they are hurting is invisible?

This excerpt is from my book of poems, The Gods Visit.