THE WONDER OF WOMEN – AND HOW FEMININE WISDOM WILL SAVE THE WORLD

I’d like to begin by requoting a very powerful utterance from His Holiness, the Dalai Lama:

“The world will be saved by the Western woman.”

Wow. This is a powerful statement. But one that truly holds merit.

Why do I believe the Dalai Lama would make this claim? It has to do with my stance on how the masculine is, more quickly than ever, giving way to the cleansing and fortifying essence of the Divine Feminine. Yet not necessarily consciously or by choice.

Our world continues to grapple with an urgent problem that was primarily created by masculine energy. My blog on 21 Ways to Navigate Uncertainty highlights some key insights. This energy is rooted largely in the pursuit of production and profits and output, without regard to outcomes that are potentially detrimental to the well-being of the planet, like fossil fuels.

The Dalai Lama recognized this problem. In addition, he knew that women have a higher level of discernment to recognize potential issues that are destructive.



What is more, women have vigilance in how they naturally honor the sacredness of the earth, wellbeing, children, and the goodwill of mankind. The masculine, by contrast, is more willing to dismiss this.

And by specifying the “Western woman,” the Dalai Lama was spotlighting the West’s vast majority of wealth, influential men, and the ability to effectuate a greater outcome. The freedom of the Western woman allows their empowerment to shine through.

What is it about this moment that makes women so significant? At this time, we are looking to women’s leadership, their compassion for others, and their ability to birth new innovations.

I think they have more of these capacities than the masculine. Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, for example, demonstrates the boldness to counteract a patriarchal political system. So does Jane Fraser, the current President of Citibank.

In short, women have always maintained spiritual authority but were subjugated by religion and the patriarchal structure. Yet the times, they are a-changing.

Now for the men. What are lessons that men can — and should — be learning from the women in their lives?

First and foremost, deep listening. Women listen with their HEART and GUT. They display greater receptivity, emotional intelligence, and higher levels of discernment, compassion. From observing and learning from women in these ways, men can refine their grasp on making themselves better with every passing day.

Click here for my free Life Assessment.

Women should be capitalizing on their importance to rescue our culture, as the Dalai Lama has proclaimed they will. How can they do this?

Speaking their truth. Being firm in what’s the best interest of your family or company. Inviting men to participate in the solutions. And inspiring men to more deeply learn within themselves.

This brings me to a truly vital concept called the Divine Feminine. This is a term that is in fact transcendent of gender, male or female. In my blog, There are No Safe Places, Only Safe People, I share a few vital ideas about how to thrive during these coming times of great earth changes

It speaks to the sacredness of an energy that’s giving birth to ideas. Nurturing, kindness, compassion, and growth amongst all humanity stem from this.

It’s esoteric in nature. It resides in both men and women, yet it’s a primary attribute in women.

My journey of healing the wounded masculine within myself was about coming into a deeper understanding with my Divine Feminine within. The understanding, the forgiving, the rebirthing of self.

It’s especially key from a transformational perspective to adapt Divine Feminine attributes to become fully conscious.

10 STEPS TO CREATE A LIFE IN BALANCE

It has so much to do with listening and seeing with the heart. Directly connecting with Mother Nature. Being in touch with your innermost feelings and most heartfelt emotions.

At the end of the day, we must ask ourselves, “Did I help make the world a better place today?” The Wisdom of the Feminine always invites us to answer, YES.

Tomorrow brings us a new dawn and a New Earth. Enjoy it.