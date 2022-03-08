The Woman Who Encouraged Traci Dunn to Grow In Her Career

Nellie Borrero – Managing Director, Senior Strategic Advisor – Global Inclusion & Diversity at Accenture was my boss for my first full time role in Diversity. She very quickly became more than a boss; she was a teacher – I literally learned from the best to become a Diversity Practitioner; she was a role model – even though I’m only 6 years in, I learned how to be a working mother by watching her model excellence in work/life integration; she was/is my sponsor, coach and mentor as she actively talks about me, talks to me and talks with me on every aspect of my professional/personal life. I have not made a professional decision in 25 years where I didn’t consult with her. Her guidance enabled me to grow from a Diversity Specialist at Accenture to the CHRO & Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at VillageMD.