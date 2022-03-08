Contributor Log In
International Women's Day

The Woman Who Encouraged Traci Dunn to Grow In Her Career

The CHRO and Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at VillageMD opens up about a role model she met earlier on in her career, and how she impacted her journey.

By

Nellie Borrero – Managing Director, Senior Strategic Advisor – Global Inclusion & Diversity at Accenture was my boss for my first full time role in Diversity. She very quickly became more than a boss; she was a teacher – I literally learned from the best to become a Diversity Practitioner; she was a role model – even though I’m only 6 years in, I learned how to be a working mother by watching her model excellence in work/life integration; she was/is my sponsor, coach and mentor as she actively talks about me, talks to me and talks with me on every aspect of my professional/personal life.  I have not made a professional decision in 25 years where I didn’t consult with her.  Her guidance enabled me to grow from a Diversity Specialist at Accenture to the CHRO & Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at VillageMD.

    Traci Dunn at VillageMD

