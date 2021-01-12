Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Winning Combination of Art and Architecture: Cesare Catania

By Pamela Goldman “Think about Paris… close your eyes… What are you thinking about now? Which is the first Iconic Building which appears in your mind when thinking about France? But…. Let’s say the truth: is it a building… or is it a sculpture?”In this way the artist and civil engineer Cesare Catania describes Paris […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

By Pamela Goldman

“Think about Paris… close your eyes… What are you thinking about now? Which is the first Iconic Building which appears in your mind when thinking about France? But…. Let’s say the truth: is it a building… or is it a sculpture?”
In this way the artist and civil engineer Cesare Catania describes Paris and the Tour Eiffel.
“Each city should have its own iconic building” Cesare continues “a structure which is not only aesthetically astonishing, but something that makes people proud to be a citizen of that country.” … Not just for aesthetic purposes but especially for social ends.

In a recent interview, Cesare Catania, often nicknamed “The Modern Leonardo da Vinci” for his aptitude for engineering and for artistic science, goes deeper into the topic of the links between Art and Architecture, referring to the modern technology in construction skills as well as the ancient age of the freedom of architects when designing.

The Parthenon of Athens (Greece), is one of the greatest examples in which art and architecture combine with each other to form a powerful symbol of what was ideal in the ancient Greek world. The question is: are people from the modern Athens proud nowadays about this artistic building designed by the architect and the sculptor Fidia 2,500 years ago?

Let’s jump now to the Italian Renaissance a couple of millenniums later. Michelangelo had no formal training as an architect. First and foremost, a sculptor, he believed the inherent beauty of great art and architecture should be observed from infinite angles.

In addition to classical ideals such as proportion, harmony and symmetry, Michelangelo considered light and shadow which his contemporaries did not.

Structure and decorative detail were of equal importance to him, thus, the freedom of combining art and architecture prevailed in his masterpieces, St. Peter’s Basilica, the Medici Chapel, and the Laurentian Library. Can we affirm that these artistic buildings will be considered pieces of art forever?

In the present day, according to Cesare Catania, art is merging with architecture in the new building designs. “We are entering in an era in which architecture is tending toward a new golden age; many of us are thinking that we are tending to the future but for me we are definitely calling on the past”… continues Catania referring to the ancient figure or those “artist-architects” who were able to design buildings which were and will be mentioned “pieces of art” forever.

“Some of the best examples of artistic buildings in the modern age are The Tête Carré in Nice (France) and the Golden Bridge in Vietnam. You cannot really distinguish the architectural value from the artistic one.” explains Catania.

In this sense, looking at the new projects of the last 10 years, we definitely can affirm that the usual skylines of the cities are changing their squared concepts thanks to the fantasy of our modern architects, the skills of the modern software of design and to the inseparable cooperation between artists and architects on the same project. The result will be an aesthetic as well as a social change for all of us.

    Pamela J. Goldman, Published Author and editor

    I am a NYC artist, philosopher and poet. I studied at Barnard College, Columbia University, The Yale School of Studio Art as well as coursework throughout Italy. I am a founder of several Facebook groups and perpetuate the notion that one must clear space both physically and psychologically for the unexpected, good things to come into your life. I believe that having one single person who demonstrates mutual loyalty and unconditional love is the biggest game-changer a person can achieve in the course of their life. Honoring this has been the greatest quality factor in my life

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Rising Star GiGi Cesarè: “Don’t get caught up in online nonsense; don’t fall prey to the things people say about you”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    5 Reasons To Visit Paris for Your Honeymoon

    by Temitope Adereni
    Community//

    “They told me it was impossible and I did it anyway” With Candice Georgiadis & Mary Maydan

    by Candice Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.