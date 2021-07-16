The Winner Keeps The Score: Dorothy Love Coates #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #Gospel

After you make it through the rain and storms, the rainbows and sun always shine. After you have made it through, you come out stronger, smarter, safer, and wiser. Courage has amplified within your Spirit in more ways than can be imagined. Oh, yes! A victory is here!

Moving through the Biblical teachings and faith of the believers, one understands what the smell of victory feels like. It’s that sigh of relief after going through hard times and pain. It’s that praise of celebration, where you simply have to get up off your feet and feel the Spirit move through you. Victory are the tears and cries of celebration, when you know you have gone through despair and agony. Finally, snd finally, you make it, through. Everything turned out alright. You can’t help, but to sing praises to the Most High. That’s the precious nature of a victory. And a true victory is rather sweet! Real sweet!

Faith is important when keeping the victory alive. In fact, it’s a necessity when knowing to keep it movin,’ one step at a time. After all, there is a image of having overcome all of the things one needs to overcome, when finally reaching the, victory line.

You were gossiped about. You were lied to. A number of you experienced infidelity and betrayal in your marriages or relationships. Those of a strong faith even lost their jobs because they refused to compromised between right and wrong. Some of you even experienced the tarnishing, or slander (and manipulation) of your very name and activities. Others had to dealt with those, who attempted to do so. Nevertheless, you were mistreated. No one, but you, can know of the nightmares you have had to deal with. No one, but you. Through it all, you kept your faith.

The Bible speaks about the essence and true of faith. Yet, let us not simply keep in the restrictions of black ink on paper. Faith is a lived experience. Every day, and through it all, those of the Biblical belief setting are tested. If you struggle with anger, and your frustration in experiencing (and observing) injustice, faith can be a challenge. The kind-hearted and righteous people want things to be right. You want to experience justice and truthfulness, here on Earth. The reality is that we live in a world, where injustice is rampant; all the while making faith even more imperative for our very sanity. Faith is power, in its ability to cross rivers and oceans; even when we are unable to see the bridges, ahead.

The struggle is over. A winner has been decided. Standing tall and confident, the problems are no more. There are no more burdens to bare. Yet, remember that one’s challenges have not come to an end. Let’s not misconstrue reality. What it does mean is that you are more prepared to face future challenges. Wrongdoings become trivial matters to overcome. Part of walking through the rain, is that you had to learn to adapt to the thunder. You had to learn to align yourself with nature, in order to get through her sometimes violent temperament. Finally, you made it! Guess what? You understand those challenges even more; knowing how to defeat them when they arise, in future dealings.

There is a song by a legendary Gospel singer, entitled “The Winner.” It is a narrative between two people. One is Christian. The other is a sinner. Bother persons statement why they higher power will end up winning. Based on the two narratives, you can hear, which one is closer to the finish line. The smell of victory is quite near. One thing about winning is that, when you have already won, you don’t have to show the celebration. Quite honestly, certain praises are not meant for everyone to see.

The true winner already knows the final game ends. Granted they have to give their very best performance. Knowing does not mean a person slacks off. Winners must always perform their very best. It’s why they are always lol ways performing and staying in constant preparation. Yet, a true winner already sees the outcome; for they have aligned themselves with the winning team. Once you are part of the team, you see the results. True winners have established plans for their victories, in advance. They simply stick to the winning plan.

Connecting to the theme of the winner, we come to see how a Gospelic song, entitled, “The Winner,” is a relevant one. The only difference is that in the real life, the true winner (having acquired everything the honest way) should never argue with those, who have lost. It’s a waste of space, breath, and time. Just sit back, relax, and bask in your, Heavenly win!

Dorothy Love Coates