Everything in Life is already whole. There is nothing you need to do to make a day whole. The day simply arrives. And the night simply arrives too. The day simply returns. And the night simply returns too. The natural cycle of a whole day.

You are already whole. The only thing you need to do to feel whole again is to simply allow the thought to arrive that makes you think there is a hole in your life and return to the Understanding that you are not a thought. You simply are. And you are here. You have always been here. Waiting patiently for you to see the cycle too. The natural cycle of arriving and returning to you. Who you are. From all the thoughts you learned to think about you. All the thoughts someone else made you think about you too.

To understand what this experience is. To make sense of your life too.

Because when you understand everything your mind can also do, your whole life changes too. Because your mind can do more than just think. Your mind can also receive. Receive the Understanding. To understand what to do when the thoughts arrive. To see the Wholeness of your thoughts. And the gift they are giving to you.

Because the only time your mind gets to practice returning to you is when a thought arrives. The only time you get to see the Wholeness of your own mind is when your own thoughts arrive about you.

Because you are the master of your own mind. And your mind has simply been waiting for you to tell it what you want it to do. Because your mind can also learn how to break the cycle of thoughts. So you can break you out of the endless loop too.

And it begins from the Understanding. The Understanding of everything your mind can also do. Because your mind can learn how to do this. Your mind can learn how to return you to who you already are too. To understand the Wholeness of everything that is the Experience of You. To understand the Wholeness of everything that makes you you.

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

