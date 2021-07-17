The Wellness Of Rememberance: Dorothy Love Coates #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #Gospel #BlackAmerica

Every day, when praying to the Biblical tradition, we are sending energies of memory into the Heavens. For Heaven knows, that on this journey, you don’t want to be forgotten. Living on Earth ain’t easy. There are challenges, obstacles, and barriers, along the way. A believer, a person, needs all of the strength one can muster. Help from Heaven’s domain is a supernatural power of abundance. That’s why we pray. For when sending prayers into the Universal domain, we are acknowledging the fact of our desire for help. It is a way of opening up, in order to receive; reception of that added strength and enrichment for the days, ahead.

Back into the Gospelic tradition of Black America’s gardens, and its foundation within the Black Americanw iChurch. Oh, how our faith gave us the power to move mountains, cross rivers, hike valleys, and swim through dangerous oceans! Oh, how our faith brought us through a mighty long way! After all, it was our faith, which served as our holistic medicine! Faith was our regiment of healing, during some of our most painful times. Furthermore, it will always continue to be so.

Remember me, oh Lord. Remember me! Who wants to be forgotten when it comes to one’s connection with the Most High? It’s why daily prayer and meditation is a necessity. It’s needed throughout every sector of our Being. Never ever underestimate the power of prayer! For, it is our sacred contract with Heaven and the Almighty.

So, here we are-in the midst of memory. It is a Gospel song, and it is entitled, “Remember, Me, Oh Lord!” A 1971 recording of the song, by another legendary Gospel artist, ignites that very fire in a faithful abundance. After all, faith is the very reason for why we are keeping in prayer, after all. Faith is a greater extension, outside of our own Being. We are granted with the beauty of praying something into belief. Isn’t that the very meaning, and reason for prayer? We are engaged in such an act, for the very purpose, of change!

So, remember the power of prayer. Remember the power of names in prayer. We input names for the very reason of ensuring a family member, a loved one is part of the blessing. We present names for the very reason of ensuring that others are remembered in their daily walks. It’s a manner of protection, and the raining of blessings. Remember me, Most High! For we want to be in your care!

Dorothy Love Coates