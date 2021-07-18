The Wellness Of Rememberance: Dorothy Love Coates #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #Gospel #BlackAmerica

Every day, when praying in the Biblical tradition, we are sending energies of memory to the Heavens. For Heaven knows that on this journey, you don’t want to be forgotten. Living on Earth ain’t easy. There are challenges, obstacles, and barriers along the way. A believer, a person, needs all of the strength one can muster. Help from Heaven’s domain is a supernatural power of abundance. That’s why we pray. For when sending prayers into the Universal domain, we are acknowledging our desire for help. It is a way of opening up, in order to receive; reception of that added str ength and enrichment for the days, ahead!

Back into the Gospelic tradition of Black America’s gardens, and its foundation with the Black American Church. Oh, how our faith gave us the power to move mountains, cross rivers, hike valleys, and swim through dangerous oceans! Oh, how our faith brought us through a mighty, long way. After all, it was out faith, which served as our holistic medicine. Faith was our regiment of healing, during some of our most painful times. It will always continue to be so.

Remembe me, oh Lord! Remember me. Who wants to be forgotten when it comes to the Most High? It’s why daily prayer and meditation is a necessity. It’s needed throughout every sector of our Being. Never underestimate the power of prayer. For, it is our sacred contract with Heaven, and the Almigh

So, here we are, in the midst of memory. It is a Gospel song, and its entitled, “Remember Me, Oh Lord!” A 1971 recording of the song, by another legendary Gospel artist ignites that fire. Afterall, faith is the reason for why we keep prayer. Faith is a greater extension, outside of our own Being. We are granted the beauty of praying something into belief. Isn’t the very meaning and reason for prayer? We are engaged in such an act, for the purpose of change.

So, remember the power of prayer. Remember the power of names in prayer. We input names for the very reason of ensuring that others are remembered in their daily walks. It’s a manner of protection and the raining of blessings. Remember me, Most High! For we want to be in your care.

Dorothy Love Coates