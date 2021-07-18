Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Wellness Of Rememberance: Dorothy Love Coates #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #Gospel #BlackAmerica

A Look At DOROTHY LOVE COATES, Her 1971 Recording Of, "Remember Me, Oh Lord," and the Lessons Of Memory!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Every day, when praying in the Biblical tradition, we are sending energies of memory to the Heavens. For Heaven knows that on this journey, you don’t want to be forgotten. Living on Earth ain’t easy. There are challenges, obstacles, and barriers along the way. A believer, a person, needs all of the strength one can muster. Help from Heaven’s domain is a supernatural power of abundance. That’s why we pray. For when sending prayers into the Universal domain, we are acknowledging our desire for help. It is a way of opening up, in order to receive; reception of that added str ength and enrichment for the days, ahead!

Back into the Gospelic tradition of Black America’s gardens, and its foundation with the Black American Church. Oh, how our faith gave us the power to move mountains, cross rivers, hike valleys, and swim through dangerous oceans! Oh, how our faith brought us through a mighty, long way. After all, it was out faith, which served as our holistic medicine. Faith was our regiment of healing, during some of our most painful times. It will always continue to be so.

Remembe me, oh Lord! Remember me. Who wants to be forgotten when it comes to the Most High? It’s why daily prayer and meditation is a necessity. It’s needed throughout every sector of our Being. Never underestimate the power of prayer. For, it is our sacred contract with Heaven, and the Almigh

So, here we are, in the midst of memory. It is a Gospel song, and its entitled, “Remember Me, Oh Lord!” A 1971 recording of the song, by another legendary Gospel artist ignites that fire. Afterall, faith is the reason for why we keep prayer. Faith is a greater extension, outside of our own Being. We are granted the beauty of praying something into belief. Isn’t the very meaning and reason for prayer? We are engaged in such an act, for the purpose of change.

So, remember the power of prayer. Remember the power of names in prayer. We input names for the very reason of ensuring that others are remembered in their daily walks. It’s a manner of protection and the raining of blessings. Remember me, Most High! For we want to be in your care.

Dorothy Love Coates

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/576108977315332743/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=n6REegKQIOg
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2JkBM1X0EMm8YrYGkVti1x

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Winner Keeps The Score: Dorothy Love Coates #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #Gospel

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    A Faithful Holding: Dorothy Love Coates #BlackAmericanHer/Histo ry360 #Gospel #BlackAmericanMusic

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    The Faith Of A Woman, In Workings Of Silence! In Living Memory Of My Grandmother, Mary Clark! #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.