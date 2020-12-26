The Wellness Of Hope For Nativity’s Son! #MerryChristmas2020

Its one of the greatest stories to be told for this time of year! Actually, it’s the greatest story of this time of year. Its a tale of hope, of faith, and of believing in the power of a miracle. It is the story of Yashua Ha Messhiah, of the Virgin Mary, of Joseph, and the 3 kings, who came to care bare gifts for a child, that the world would come to know. It is the story of Nativity. “For unto us a child is born. . .”

We have heard this story on more than one occasion. There is a reason why it touches our Spirits, outside of a religious tradition and celebration. If only we were there. If only we had seen what they saw. Then, we would know why it was so beautiful. Why does this story touch us so?

Well, if we closed our eyes, we would remember what was going on during those times. It was the time of King Herod, as newborn, male babies of Israel were ordered to be killed, by a long, who felt threatened by a future King-a king- who would be King of Kings. Ah! The pains of human who. The dangers of human ego and greed. Upon Joseph’s dream, he and Mary awoke in the middle of the night to escape the fiery of a jealous king, who feared a baby, who was ordained to be King. It took courage and faith to escape. It took the willingness to step out into the unknown, and guide oneself into a new land, a new territory, so that the precious life within Mary’s womb would be born.

They ventured to Egypt, in order to blend in. Herod’s anger had limits, and could clearly not penetrate into this special land. Living in the inn, with a manger nearby, we can only imagine what those conditions must have been like. They most likely were not comfortable. However, for such circumstances as these, discomfort was needed. For such a time, discomfort meant the difference between life and death. Movement was necessary. It was inconvenient. It was probably even scary. However, it was a necessary discomfort, so that greatness could be born. Life is interesting that way, isn’t it? Going through the pain, the strange, and the mundane, in order to get to a place, and space, of safety, comfort, and wellness. Wow! Who could ever know that a such a story has a greater level of depth than we could ever imagine?

https://radiomilwaukee.org/story/community-stories/why-you-should-see-black-nativity-this-weekend/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

So, now we are moved to discuss the wellness of movement, and the journey of discomfort. Nevertheless, life’s journey is about our going through the agonizing discomforts. Let’s keep in mind that discomforts don’t always have to be bad. Quite honestly, it’s being comfortable, which is dangerous. When we are out of our zone, outside of what is familiar, we are forced to learn and rise to a higher level. Our survival in a strange land, atmosphere, and domain requires that we rise. Observing our spacing, and exploring how we will navigate it, is a necessity if we are going to overcome the challenging in simply existing in a new spacing. In fact, sometimes, many times, freedom can lay in the other side of where we are used to being. It won’t be an easy dear in getting to that feat. We will be twisted, turned, bent, shaken up, construed, and taken out of shape. It may even hurt. Sleepless nights. Working during uncomfortable times. Going through the hard work of having to learn, something new.

Physically, when you are being forced to enter into new territory, it may hurt. Let’s be honest. Physically, elevating oneself to a higher level, can hurt. You’ll be tempted to sleep through it, longer through it, and delay the process of spiritual and emotional elevation in order to avoid going through it. Yes, danger can force us to go through it. When you want to live, you can get creative, real quick. Is this not one of the morals to this very story? After all, when Heaven tells us to move, we have to move! There is a reason for everything. Listening is important, in addition to doing what is being told.

https://www.google.com/search?q=Black+Mary,+Joseph,+and+Jesus&prmd=sinv&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi6rO3AhOrtAhWh1FkKHeWVBtMQ_AUoAnoECA4QAg&biw=360&bih=512#imgrc=J3rfkay1l9fCiM; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Its the famous story, which proceeds “the greatest story ever told.” Yet, if there was no movement, no travel, there would have been, no story. In fact, the story of Mary and Joseph leaving in the middle night is a travel story. In this story, are so many lessons, as it pertains to travel. There are wonders and lessons to be cherished. More to come, through a deeper context. So, often, during this time, we get sidetracked with trees, wreaths, mythical figures, fairy tales, and decorations of what wellness should be. And yet, we have a real story, on the very meaning of winter wellness.

They fled to Egypt, as it is a place of change. The Bible calls it Mizraim. At one point it was known as Kemet. Regardless of its name, it was in this spacing, where a child was protected. It was in in this land, where three kings of a holy Spirit, came to bare witness to the birthing and blessing of this special child. They traveled from afar, so that they could experience, wellness. They traveled from afar, so that they could experience a taste of Heaven, while on Earth. Ah! The blessed power of, movement.

So, as we continue to celebrate on this day, let us not forget why we are celebrating. Let’s not forget this story. The story of a precious child, whose mission was so great, that movement was required, in order for him to fulfill his prophecy. For him to fulfill his mission to humanity, discomfort had to take place. Of course, it first had to take place with his parents. They were his initial teachers. Movement became a paradise. Movement led them into paradise. Even with nothing, they were still in the enchantment of peace. And, when you find peace, after a uneasy road, you sing Heaven’s praises for the road, not previously, traveled!

During this holiday season, travel through what is uneasy, and elevate yourself, to a higher, well!