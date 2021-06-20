The Wellness Of Friendship: Johnny Nash #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

The very term, and meaning of friendship, has become so played out. People throw around the term, carelessly-thinking that it should be used for every encounter or connection. The term, friend, has lost its manner of sacredness in many cases. Frankly speaking, there should be a re-birth to the very name, and its meaning. Even the invitation in forming a friendship should be examined, with the most tact. The term, itself, is a sacred bond. It is a sacred trust. There is life and wellness, when it comes to forming connections with people, whom we are to meant to journey through lifetimes, together.

There are those moments when friendship happens, during the most unlikely of times. They are random. It’s fascinating how you can make the most cherishing friendships, “by accident.” The Universe has a way of pushing individuals into an intriguing phase. Friends bring comfort during sorrow. There are also those times when you make friends, during times of need. Honestly, it’s during the needy times, when you come to understand the very meaning of friendship.

Is it possible to say that the greatest friendships begin, during those periods of despair? After all, when you have nothing (and troubles surrounds you), is when people show who they really are. Those coming to be with you, during those times of trouble, are treasures fruits. They need to be held onto, and held on, well. Then, you have those individuals, who demonstrate the power of friendship, without any strings, attached. They see the beauty of your energy, and you recognize, theirs. Mission accomplished!

If you have happened to find one, good friend, you are a very lucky person. Two, or more, are even greater blessings.

Lastly, there are simply those times when a friendship is established, because it has come during the right time. The energy is right. Often, these times arise at just the right moment. It is another layer of randomness. Nevertheless, it has occurred. The greatest friendships enter in with a peaceful glide. So, hang on and enjoy the ride!

Johnny Nash