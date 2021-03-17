We are all circling this well. It’s the well of despair. It’s the bottomless pit that houses all of your fears and anxieties. Inside this well is every scary thought, every dreaded scenario, every terrible experience, and all of the evidence to back up every limiting belief that you have had since the beginning of your human existence.

All around this well is the abundance of the Universe. Like a lush, thriving forest filled with beautiful trees, colorful flowers, and all sorts of wildlife. It contains opportunities, dreams, wonderful memories, and shared experiences that fill you with joy and abundance. You may enjoy the bounty that exists around you but suddenly on a dark and dreary day, the well of despair catches your attention.

You begin to wonder if you can ever really feel fulfilled? You walk closer to the well. You start to think back on all the other times you felt hopeful and things didn’t go your way. You keep heading over to the well. You visit the memory banks that contain the proof of your old stories. All the times you were hurt, all the times you failed, all the times someone told you or showed you how insignificant you are in this world. You start to circle the well, searching for the details that you can count on. All the times you were wrong and all the times you felt alone. Suddenly you feel dizzy, you lose your footing. You begin to fall into the well and whether or not you want to stop yourself, you cannot help it and just accept your demise.

Unless you reach out…

If you have experienced a personal tragedy or trauma, I highly recommend professional support such as a therapist, counselor, or social worker. Otherwise, reach out to your circle of trust. This circle can include a professional such as a coach, but it mainly consists of your friends, family, and your chosen people. The people who love you and accept you for who you are, no matter what is going on in your life or how you are handling it. These are the people who will lean over the well and catch you as you fall. They don’t worry about falling in after you, because they know that you need support today, but you may be the one catching someone else from falling in the well of despair on another day.

The well exists whether we like it or not. We must accept that it is there and prepare for the inevitable day that we will circle the opening in the midst of doubts, fears, and challenges that come up in our lives. How we get through those days is to make sure we are taking care of our body, mind, and spirit as much as possible.

We must treat ourselves with love, kindness, and understanding. We must root ourselves in the beauty of the earth and connect with Infinite Intelligence. We must surround ourselves with people that can hold us up when we fall. A community of trusted souls who remind us of who we are, why we are here, and how we have impacted their lives so we don’t get fooled into believing that despair is all we have left.

In this process, our loved ones remind us of the love and abundance that exists all around us and eventually lead us away from the well and back to the open fields of possibilities. Where the sun is shining and adventures await…